How ‘Twilight’ Predicted Robert Pattinson’s James Bond Casting

In 2008, Pattinson debuted his skin of a killer. Nearly two decades later, he's gotten his license to kill.

In the film, which launched Pattinson’s acting career, he plays the brooding Edward Cullen, a 108-year-old vampire who falls in love with human Bella Swan .

About halfway through, the first installment in the beloved film saga, Swan’s high school friend group is seen discussing the theme for the upcoming prom, which is revealed to be Monte Carlo. ,” Eric quips in the scene. A shocked Angela then says, “Oh my God,” as the camera cuts to a smirking Edward, opening the car door for Bella as they make their couple debut walking into school together.

Also read Rachelle Hampton won’t admit how long she spent charting the use of ‘murmur’ in Twilight

In the 2008 film, Pattinson‘s Edward may have warned Stewart‘s Bella that he has “the skin of a killer“ but less than two decades later, the actor is now getting his license to kill. , in addition to Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Josh O’Connor and Nicholas Hoult.

But director Denis Villeneuve and producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman ultimately thought “James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime,” Pattinson said in a statement about his casting.

Advertisement

“I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.

”Netflix’s Next ‘Untold’ About NY Giants’ Super Bowl Win vs. Undefeated Patriots Arrives in Time for Xmas Dual Oscar Winner Christopher Hampton Calls Glenn Close Honorary Oscar “the Least They Can Do,” Says AI Is Just “a Super Google”