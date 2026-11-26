'One emerging problem is that leaders have conflated speed/scale with military victory,' a former U.S. official told Newsweek.

When President Donald Trump gave the order to commence large-scale military operations against Iran nearly nine months ago, his administration and those tasked with executing the assault put an unprecedented level of faith into automated systems capable of calculations far beyond humanity's capacities.

The initial results of the high-tech joint U.S.-Israeli blitz appeared promising. Within just 24 hours, more than 1,000 targets had been struck, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with the help of the AI-enabled, Palantir-powered command and control and intelligence software platform known as the Maven Smart System. By the one-month mark, that figure would reach 13,000. Yet despite the administration's frequent declarations of victory that followed, such a conclusive outcome today eludes even the most optimistic predictive models.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Iran, now led by Khamenei's son, continues to strike at the U.S. military presence in the region as well as the few oil tankers braving the effectively blockaded Strait of Hormuz. Even Trump and Vice President JD Vance have acknowledged that the impact of the ongoing confrontation likely factored into the Republicans' midterm election defeats on November 3 as domestic support for the war continues to plunge. Not all the blame can be put on the machine.