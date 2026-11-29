The creative force behind “Andor” and “Michael Clayton” discusses the intricacies of screenwriting and the making of “Behemoth!,” his long-awaited return to the big screen.

A screenplay, however beautifully it is crafted, isn’t meant to be admired on its own. Its job is to serve a film that doesn’t yet exist.

As the screenwriter and director, “In the end it’s nothing but this sort of Frankensteinian monster on the table that the lightning bolt has to bring to life. ” Writers, like their scripts, tend to go unnoticed, too. For the first thirty-odd years of his career, Gilroy, even once he’d become one of Hollywood’s most sought-after screenwriters, was not a particularly public figure.

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He had grown up in suburban New York as part of an artistic family—his father, the playwright and screenwriter Frank Gilroy, won a Pulitzer in 1965, when Tony was a child—and as a young man he pursued music in Boston, started and abandoned a novel, spent six years in New York “deeply harnessed to the service economy,” and got married before he started writing scripts, sharing credits on such films as “The Devil’s Advocate” and,” a legal thriller from 2007, starring George Clooney and Tilda Swinton, that first brought him wide acclaim.