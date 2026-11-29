How To Winterize Your Outboard Motor The Right Way
Winter weather and long storage periods put outboard motors at risk of hidden damage. Get tips for protecting your engine before the cold sets in.
Outboard engines have a number of components that can render them sensitive to cold temperatures, but it's not just the freezing conditions that present a danger during the winter.
One of the other killers is simple inactivity, which can lead to corrosion. Winterizing methods to protectvary based on the type of motor you're running , so check your manual for model-specific details. To begin the winter-proofing process, prepare the fuel system. Run the engine for 10 minutes to let the treated fuel cycle down through the circuit.
Stale gasoline can cause a number of problems, so it's best to replace old or contaminated fuel with fresh gas blended with a marine fuel stabilizer, though you don't need to completely fill the tank. Fuel can expand over the winter months, so leave at least 5% of its capacity empty to accommodate it.
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