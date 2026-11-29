Winter weather and long storage periods put outboard motors at risk of hidden damage. Get tips for protecting your engine before the cold sets in.

Outboard engines have a number of components that can render them sensitive to cold temperatures, but it's not just the freezing conditions that present a danger during the winter.

One of the other killers is simple inactivity, which can lead to corrosion. Winterizing methods to protectvary based on the type of motor you're running , so check your manual for model-specific details. To begin the winter-proofing process, prepare the fuel system. Run the engine for 10 minutes to let the treated fuel cycle down through the circuit.

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Stale gasoline can cause a number of problems, so it's best to replace old or contaminated fuel with fresh gas blended with a marine fuel stabilizer, though you don't need to completely fill the tank. Fuel can expand over the winter months, so leave at least 5% of its capacity empty to accommodate it.