Protect strawberry plants from freezing weather.

to prepare for winter. This cold stratification period triggers the plants to enter dormancy, when they will develop flower buds. In spring, rising temperatures signal to the plant that it’s time to break dormancy.

To protect these cold-hardy plants during cold weather in Zones 7 and colder, they need to be winterized to protect them from extreme cold temperatures and let the plants focus on maintaining a healthy crown and roots. Winterizing protects strawberry buds from freezes and prevents frost heaving, when the cycle of freezing and thawing can push the crown up out of the soil. Timing winter preparations is the key to next year’s good harvest.

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Wait until there have been several in your area, but before the ground freezes, to ensure the plants have entered dormancy. This is usually in November or December, once temperatures drop to the 20s for several nights in a row.

It’s important to wait until the plants are dormant before winterizing because covering them with mulch will add warmth that tricks them into thinking it’s spring, and the buds may open too early and be damaged or killed by the cold. Strawberry plants are short-lived perennials that only last about three to six years. Their runners spread and create new daughter plants, keeping the garden continually supplied with new plants.

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Older plants will begin to produce less and eventually die, and a dead plant will turn brown and can be easily pulled from the soil with no resistance. A dormant plant has healthy roots that keep it anchored in the soil, and you may see green tissue if you peel back the crown. The leaves will change color to a yellow or red and flatten out, and new leaf growth will stop.

Stems will be brittle and will bend some before they snap. When you’ve determined the strawberry plants are dormant, you can begin winterizing. Prep varies, depending on whether the plants are in the ground or in pots. Use a rake to clean debris like leaves, weeds, and old mulch from the beds and around the plants.

Cut the plant back to 2 to 3 inches above the crown to remove any dead foliage and runners from the plant. Make sure to leave a few sets of new leaves on the crown. You can dispose of the runners or propagate them, but don’t leave them on the mother plant because they’ll take away some of the energy it needs.such as 10-10-10 . Follow the label directions for details on how to apply.

After the first frost before temperatures consistently drop below 20ºF, add 3 to 5 inches of mulch such as pine needles, straw, or wood chips, then water thoroughly. If it’s a dry winter, water occasionally to keep the crowns alive. In spring, remove the mulch once temperatures are consistently above 20ºF.

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Mulch between plants and rows can stay in place to retain moisture and prevent weeds.are more vulnerable to freezing because pots provide less insulation than in the ground, and they are exposed to cold air from all sides, which can damage the roots. For winter prep, follow these steps: Cut off any runners from the base of the mother plant. These can be planted in separate pots if they have roots.

Apply 10-10-10 fertilizer or an organic food such as blood meal. Bring the pot indoors to an unheated garage or basement, or store the pot against the wall on a covered porch to shelter it from wind. Cover the plants with a layer of mulch like straw or pine needles, and water to moisten the soil.

Wrap the pot with old blankets, burlap, or bubble wrap forThey won’t need much water while dormant since they aren’t actively growing, but water the plants occasionally to keep them from drying out. If you can’t bring the pot indoors, you can bury the whole container in the ground so the soil can provide needed insulation. Cut any runners and dead leaves from the plant.

Dig a hole large enough for the pot to fit in, set the pot in the hole, and fill in the sides with soil. Fertilize and water the plant as you would one grown in the ground.