How to Wear a Linen Shirt This Summer (Because It's Too Hot for Anything Else)

Style it well, and your linen shirt has the potential to become the hardest-working piece in your closet.

To nobody's surprise, the linen shirt continues to be a summer wardrobe essential. Relaxed and breezy, the breathable piece makes dressing for the heat feel actually effortless.

It’s why knowing how to wear a linen shirt with the season's latest trends feels essential right now. Linen shirts are more versatile than you might think, too. Wear it instead of a light jacket for an easy-going vibe, or turn into a crisp and polished piece by pairing it with tailored trousers orat the beach, or with a maxi skirt to the office.

It works for any occasion and is the kind of top you can dress up or keep casual depending on what you wear it with. The best part? We can guarantee a linen clothing goes well with almost everything already in your closet. Plus, with so many color options and variations of styles, owning a linen shirt is really a non-negotiable for summer.

Because of its naturally relaxed texture, it has that perfectly worn-in look that adds an effortless, laid-back feel to any outfit. As practical as they are stylish, it's obvious why linen shirts are so timeless. Just don’t forget to steam! But if you want yours to feel especially fresh and stylish for summer 2026, keep reading for our guide on how to style a linen shirt right now.

A classic white linen shirt is the kind of summer staple hero piece you wear time and time again. Tucked or untucked, with the sleeves rolled up or kept down, this shirt can be styled in many ways and worn on repeat throughout the season. But if you're headed to the office, pair it with tailored shorts and loafers—they'll make the shirt's relaxed nature look more put together.

You could even add a blazer on top to combat your workplace's chilly ac. On the weekend, simply swap in your go-to Found: The perfect vacation outfit formula. You can wear a matching set separately or together for multiple outfit options, making packing for your trip a breeze. We'd match the linen pants or shorts with a simple tee in neutral tones for a cute-but-casual dinner look, while the top would look great with denim shorts on a shopping adventure.

And of course, ais always an easy way to instantly look put together. If you're going that route, add fun earrings or a bright handbag to bring in more color. A white linen monochrome look is clean, relaxed, and endlessly chic approach to summer style. For an editorial vibe, layering an oversized linen shirt on top of a tee or fitted tank will give your matchingThe contrast of a linen shirt’s natural texture with a silky midi skirt is unmatched.

It creates such interesting tension that you don't need much else by way of accessories—we'd style ours with espadrilles or flip flops and a, especially white ones, and you have the ideal summer look. Wear it tucked-in with a belt, add some kitten heels, and you’ll transform two typically casual pieces into something completely elevated.

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 08: Ellie Delphine wears a full Mango look, sunglasses, golden earrings, a white linen shirt, a black leather belt with golden buckle, golden bracelets, a white ripped denim shorts, a large brown raffia bag, black sandals, during a street style fashion photo session, on May 08, 2024 in Paris, France.





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