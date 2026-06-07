How to watch Zverev vs. Cobolli in the French Open men’s final for free

In his fourth career Grand Slam final, Zverev best chance at his first win comes today.

Alexander Zverev and Flavio Cobolli will face off, with each man vying for his first-ever Grand Slam title. Cobolli, currently ranked No. 10 in the world, will play in his first Grand Slam final today; previously, his best result was reaching the quarterfinals of 2025 Wimbledon.

Cobolli advanced into the final after his semifinal opponent, fellow Italian Matteo Arnaldi, had to, and with Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz both not in the tournament, it’s the clearest path he’s had to winning his first Slam. As a past French Open, Wimbledon and US Open finalist, today marks his fourth time playing in a Grand Slam final.

The clay portion of the ATP Tour is over and the grass swing will now commence ahead of Wimbledon at the end of June. The Zverev vs. Cobolli final at the French Open is scheduled to start at approximately 9 a.m. ET. How to watch French Open men’s final for freeis our top pick for watching sports live for free — the five-day free trial of its MySports genre packs includes TNT, where the French Open is airing.

When the trial is over, you’ll pay just $49.99/month for your first two months and gain access to 20+ live sports or channels.. Priced at $4.99, you’ll get 24 hours of access to all Sling TV Orange has to offer, including TNT. Sling also offers weekend and week-long passes for its Orange plan, which offer between three and seven days of access.

, and information on how to watch your favorite sports teams, TV shows, and movies on every streaming service. Not only does Angela test and compare the streaming services she writes about to ensure readers are getting the best prices, but she’s also a superfan specializing in the intersection of shopping, tech, sports, and pop culture. When she’s not writing about TV, movies, and sports, she’s also keeping up on theand testing headphones.

Prior to joining Decider and The New York Post in 2023, she wrote about streaming and consumer tech at Insider Reviews.





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sports Alexander Zverev French Open How To Watch Streaming

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Flavio Cobolli vs. Matteo Arnaldi prediction: French Open semifinal odds, picks, best bets FridayThere are a number of similarities between Flavio Cobolli and Matteo Arnaldi.

Read more »

Zverev beats Mensik in French Open semifinals and will face Cobolli for elusive Grand Slam titleAlexander Zverev is within one victory of an elusive Grand Slam title

Read more »

Alexander Zverev nears elusive grand slam title, will face Flavio Cobolli in French Open finalJannik Sinner lost early. Carlos Alcaraz withdrew due to injury. The pressure has been on Alexander Zverev to finally win an elusive grand slam title.

Read more »

Flavio Cobolli vs. Alexander Zverev Prediction, Odds for Men’s French Open FinalDisaster struck the French Open when it was announced on Friday that Matteo Arnaldi has withdrawn from his semifinal match against Flavio Cobolli. That means th

Read more »