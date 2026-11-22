Well, it's here — the final game of the regular season, and I get the sense that many West Virginia fans are looking forward to the conclusion, given how this y

Nov 21, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Amari Latimer celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Well, it's here — the final game of the regular season, and I get the sense that many West Virginia fans are looking forward to the conclusion, given how this year went. Another heartbreaking loss to Houston on Saturday drops the Mountaineers to 5-6 on the season, and now they need to beat the No. 2 team in the country, Utah, on the road, to become bowl-eligible.

Also read Mike Hawkins Jr. Cleared to Start for WVU, Houston's QB Status is in Question

That's the situation after starting the year 3-0. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited.

Sep 27, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Utah Utes tight end JJ Buchanan catches a pass for a touchdown during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Utah rolled West Virginia in its first-ever meeting, all the way back in 1964 in the Liberty Bowl, 32-6, in Atlantic City.

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They met again in the Heart of Dallas Bowl in 2017, a game in which West Virginia didn't have a great shot, with starting quarterback Will Grier sidelined with a broken finger. Last year, they were without starting quarterback Nicco Marchiol, not that he would have made a difference in a 34-point loss. Mike Hawkins Jr. could miss this week's game.

If he is unable to go, that would make three straight matchups against the Utes in which the Mountaineers didn't have their starting quarterback. Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the West Virginia MountaineersSchuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.