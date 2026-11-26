The Washington State Cougars (2-9) will wrap up their season when they play against the San Diego State Aztecs (6-5) Saturday Nov. 28 at Martin Stadium in Pullman.

The Cougs will welcome the San Diego State Aztecs Saturday, Nov. 28 at Martin Stadium in WSU football's final game of the season. The Aztecs are coming hot off a walk-off win against No. 17 Boise State and a clinching of the Pac-12 Conference Championship game next month.

Saturday marks Senior Night for WSU football as 12 seniors will be recognized for their contribution to the WSU football program. Because of a unique flex schedule, the Cougars will face off against the Aztecs, who secured a walk-off win against Boise State last weekend and a spot in the Dec. 4 Pac-12 Conference championship game.

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San Diego and Washington State previously faced off in a Halloween match-up that saw the Aztecs triumph over the Cougs in a bitter 26-20 defeat for the Washington State team that has only recently developed a more impactful offensive program.and running back Kirby Vorhees on the offense and Keith Brown leading the defense, are expected to highlight plays for the Cougs on Saturday. When is the WSU vs San Diego State game?