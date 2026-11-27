After a much-needed week off, the West Virginia Mountaineers are back in action on Black Friday night, taking on the North Carolina Tar Heels in Charlotte, play

Nov 19, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Miles Sadler dribbles during the second half against the Florida Gators in the third place game of the Players Era 8 tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect After a much-needed week off, the West Virginia Mountaineers are back in action on Black Friday night, taking on the North Carolina Tar Heels in Charlotte, playing at the home of the NBA's Charlotte Hornets. Big-time players show up in big-time games consistently.

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For the Mountaineers to win this game against Carolina in their own backyard, they'll need Sadler to pick up where he left off in the Players Era Tournament. He'll need some help from Finley Bizjack and others, but he has to do what he's done all season long. Terrence Brown is Carolina's go-to scorer, but they have some familiarity with him playing at Utah last year, where he was teammates with Seydou Traore.