Ross Hodge and the West Virginia Mountaineers suffered their first defeat of the season on Wednesday night and will now look to bounce back with the No. 1 team

Nov 18, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; West Virginia guard Finley Bizjack drives to the basket as Kansas guard Taylen Kinney defends during the second half in a semifinal game of the Players Era Eight tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Ross Hodge and the West Virginia Mountaineers suffered their first defeat of the season on Wednesday night and will now look to bounce back with the No. 1 team in the country, Florida, waiting for them. While he played well against Auburn, we're all still waiting for that breakout game from the Butler transfer where he gets scorching hot from three.

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He missed several clean looks last night vs. Kansas, finishing the night 2/13 from the field and 0/8 from three. Through five games, he's hitting just 23.3% of his three-point attempts. He'll need to tickle the twine from range a few times today for WVU to have a shot. The 6'9" forward has been the straw that stirs the drink for the Gators over the last two seasons.

Last year, he averaged north of 17 points per game on 46%/32% shooting and has stepped it up a notch early this season with his efficiency, knocking down 54%/46%. Florida has a ton of scoring options, but the offense will run through him. As you would expect, West Virginia is a heavy underdog in this one. Florida is favored by 9.5 and is -465 on the moneyline, while the Mountaineers are +360.

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The over/under is 149.5. Very similar odds across the board for the WVU/Kansas game. Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the West Virginia MountaineersSchuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.