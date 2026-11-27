One by one, at his own pace, each player on the Washington State University men’s basketball team is starting to feel at home. With 14 transfers, that wasn’t go

Washington State Cougars guard Jaylen Harrell celebrates a foul call after putting up two during the second half of their game in the Acrisure Series in Palm Desert, Calif.

, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectWith 14 transfers, that wasn’t going to be an overnight process. But seven games into the 2026-27 season, third-year Cougars coach David Riley is starting to see in games what his players show him in practice.

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“It is fun to see guys that you’ve seen all fall, all summer - grow. When they are comfortable in practice, you can see what they can do,” Riley said. On Tuesday, it was Jamari Phillips’ turn. The reserve guard poured in a career-high 18 points, including the decisive four-point play with 30.5 seconds to go, in WSU’s 80-73 victory over Sam Houston State.