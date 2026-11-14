How to watch Washington State vs. Colorado State football: TV channel, game time, live stream

In a season full of drastically opposing forces - teasing breakthroughs and cratering low points - for the Washington State Cougars, now Colorado State comes to

And how fitting would it be for the Cougars to figure out how to pick up their first FBS win against such a volatile opponent that features an extremely potent offense and an extremely incompetent defense?

With Texas State looming next week, this might be the best opportunity for WSU to get that elusive victory. The Cougars had last week off to rest, re-evaluate and get revved up for the final three-game stretch run to close out a frustrating first season under coach Kirby Moore.

Also read 3 Washington State players poised for big performances against Colorado State

“You can’t let the results dictate your behavior,” said WSU defensive lineman Kaden Beatty, who knows a thing or two about downtrodden seasons, going winless with Kent State in 2024. That means finishing off sacks when you get into an opponent's backfield. It means finishing off a turnover when the ball is loose. It means finishing off blocks so the run game can get going.

And it means finishing off drives when the offense creeps into the red zone.

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“It’s about finishing games - finishing in the fourth quarter,” WSU offensive tackle Ashton Tripp said. As quarterback Owen Eshelman, set to make his fourth career start, noted during the hour-long radio show Wednesday: “There’s a lot of pieces, and it’s about time we put them all together. ”No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. : Coming off its bye week, WSU again attempts to earn a first Pac-12 victory of the season when it hosts Colorado State - which just won its first conference game on Oct. 24 against San Diego State. : Is this the week for the Cougars to get off the schneid?

It has to be. They should be well-rested from the bye week. Self-evaluation hopefully cleans up a few areas. It’s their time..

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. Todd Milles is a reporter for Washington State Cougars on SI. A WSU graduate, Todd spent 24 years covering various sports beats, including WSU football and basketball, at the award-winning News Tribune .

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He currently manages his own site, VarsityWA, covering high school sports on a statewide basis in Washington.