The Hokies look to bounce back after a 106-80 loss to Oklahoma State in the Charleston Classic on Nov. 22.

Nov 16, 2026; Blacksburg, Va. ; Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young watches his team during a game against Richmond. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectreturns to Blacksburg tomorrow to take on Old Dominion, coming off a 1-1 stint in the Charleston Classic last weekend.

Ahead of tomorrow's tilt in Cassell Coliseum, here's how you can tune in:Virginia Tech split its trip at the Charleston Classic, which, intriguingly enough, is the last location where it squared off against Old Dominion. The Hokies and Monarchs matched up in the 2022 rendition of the Classic, a showdown Virginia Tech won 75-71.

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In that game, current Hokies assistant coach Hunter Cattoor was a player, scoring 10 points, while Old Dominion's head coach, Mike Jones, was an assocaiate head coach for the Hokies in 2022 and 2023. Virginia Tech's won its last six showdowns at Cassell Coliseum and a victory tomorrow would also be its 15th in a row against non-conference opponents at home.