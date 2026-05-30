How To Watch Virginia Tech Baseball vs. No. 1 UCLA In the Los Angeles Regional

Virginia Tech's season is on the line.

Charlotte, NC — Preston Crowl and Ethan Gibson during Virginia Tech's opening round in the 2026 ACC Tournament. | Virginia Tech Athletic6-2 to Cal Poly in the opening game of the Los Angeles Regional, the Hokies will face the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, UCLA, in an elimination game at Jackie Robinson Stadium.

The loser will see its season come to an end, while the winner will advance to Sunday and remain alive in the regional. Virginia Tech struggled to generate offense in Friday's opener, managing just two runs while striking out 9 times against Cal Poly starter Griffin Naess — and 14 times across the entire game. The Mustangs scored in five consecutive innings, building a 6-1 lead before the Hokies were able to chip away late.

UCLA entered the tournament as the No. 1 overall seed after posting one of the best regular seasons in college baseball history. However, the Bruins were stunned Friday afternoon when fourth-seeded Saint Mary's knocked them off in the regional opener, immediately sending UCLA into the losers bracket alongside Virginia Tech. The result creates one of the more intriguing elimination games of the NCAA Tournament's opening weekend.

Virginia Tech enters the contest at 30-25 overall and will need to navigate a Bruins team that spent most of the season ranked atop the national polls. The Hokies and Bruins have not met this season, but both were in the Globe Life Classic in Arlington, Texas a few months ago. For Virginia Tech, pitching depth will be one of the biggest storylines.

Logan Eisenreich started Friday's opener against Cal Poly, while Ethan Grim, Brody Roe, Luke Craytor and Brendan Yagesh were all used out of the bullpen. Head coach John Szefc will now have to piece together a plan against one of the nation's most talented lineups on short rest.

Meanwhile, UCLA finds itself in unfamiliar territory after dropping its first game of the regional. The Bruins won 51 games entering the NCAA Tournament and earned hosting rights as the tournament's top overall seed, but now face elimination less than 24 hours into postseason play. With both teams already carrying one loss in the double-elimination regional format, Saturday's matchup is a win-or-go-home contest.

The winner will move on in the Los Angeles Regional and remain alive in pursuit of a Super Regional berth, while the loser will see its season come to an end. Virginia Tech is seeking its first NCAA Regional victory since the program's 2022 postseason run, while UCLA is attempting to avoid becoming the first No. 1 seed eliminated from this year's tournament.

Joshua Poslusny - who goes by Poz - is a Radford University sophomore in the School of Communication. He graduated from Ocean Springs High School in Mississippi in 2024. He has previously done work for The Tech Lunch Pail, Tech Sideline, and Sons of Saturday, among others. He specializes in baseball coverage, which he has been doing for the last year. He also has experience covering football, basketball, and softball.





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