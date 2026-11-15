Vikings vs Packers Week 11: Kirk Cousins Starts for Minnesota Against Green Bay

The Minnesota Vikings face the Green Bay Packers for the 133rd time on Nov. 15 at 1 p.m. ET, with Kirk Cousins starting at quarterback for Minnesota. Green Bay enters on a two-game win streak while Minnesota has lost two straight.

The Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers meet today, Nov. 15, at 1 p.m. ET for the 133rd time dating back to 1961. The game airs on FOX.

Green Bay is a three-point favorite. Kirk Cousins will start at quarterback for Minnesota, replacing the injured Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz. Cousins returns to the franchise where he played from 2018 to 2023. He was acquired in a trade from Las Vegas, where he threw for 2,340 yards and 20 touchdowns in nine games.

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Cousins returns to Green Bay against Packers

Cousins completed 64.1 percent of his passes and averaged 7.4 yards per attempt with the Raiders. He threw eight interceptions in those games, including three at San Francisco on Nov. 8. Green Bay has 13 interceptions this season, so ball security is the first test for Minnesota. The Packers have won two in a row and sit at 6-3, while every team in the NFC North has at least a .667 winning percentage.

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A Green Bay win would even its all-time series record against Minnesota at 68-62-3 and pull the Packers even with the Vikings in the loss column. Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur said Monday, a day after the Packers beat the Patriots 45-27: There is not a lot of room for error in our division right now, and that is just the reality of it.

And I think it puts a healthy kind of pressure on you, to make sure that you are present each and every day, and you are pouring everything you can into this thing. Minnesota has lost two in a row after opening the season with six consecutive victories. The Vikings allow 161.1 passing yards per game, second-fewest in the NFL, and have nine interceptions and 29 sacks, the most in the NFL.

Aaron Jones Sr. has 474 rushing yards on 115 carries for Minnesota with two touchdowns and two 100-yard games. The Vikings rush for 106 yards per game. He carried five times in each of his last two games for 16 yards against Buffalo on Nov. 9 and 22 at Detroit on Nov. 1, after 26 yards on eight carries against Indianapolis on Oct. 25. Jones ran 25 times for 113 yards and a touchdown at New Orleans on Oct. 11.

Packers defense challenges Vikings rushing attack

His 4.1 yards per carry must hold up against a Packers defense that allows 109 rushing yards per game. Packers quarterback Jordan Love has 2,618 yards and 19 touchdowns with six interceptions, completing 63.0 percent of his passes. He threw for 372 yards and three touchdowns without an interception at New England on Nov. 8, after 288 yards and three scores against Carolina on Oct. 29 and 274 yards at Detroit on Oct. 25.

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Green Bay has allowed 17 sacks and averages 279.7 passing yards per game. Tucker Kraft has 36 catches for 351 yards and three touchdowns on 52 targets in nine games. He caught one pass for one yard on three targets at New England on Nov. 8. That followed six catches for 53 yards and a touchdown against Carolina on Oct. 29 and four for 48 and a score at Detroit on Oct. 25.

Tucker Kraft stats and betting odds

His 36 catches on 52 targets give him a 69.2 percent catch rate. The game is available via live TV streaming service DIRECTV, which offers a five-day free trial. Oddsmakers give the Packers a three-point advantage today; with a win, they would improve to 7-3 on the season.