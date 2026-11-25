The Washington Huskies (7-4 overall, 4-4 Big Ten) will travel to Eugene this week to close out the 2026 regular season against the Oregon Ducks (8-3, 6-2) on Saturday.

Seattle Times reporter, Andy Yamashita joins the show to talk Huskies football as the team looks to pull off another upset - this time against the Oregon Ducks in their regular season finale.

Plus, Fox 13 digital sports reporter, Curtis Crabtree talks about the Mariners offseason and if they made enough moves to improve their team. The unranked Washington Huskies will travel to Autzen Stadium in Eugene on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 4:30 p.m. PT to face the No. 14 Oregon Ducks in the 119th meeting of their historic rivalry.

Also read BYU Cougars Face Washington Huskies in Maui Invitational Opener

Both teams enter the regular-season finale with momentum from last weekend, as Washington upset defending national champion Indiana 27-24 in overtime and Oregon routed Michigan State. The bowl-eligible Huskies lead the all-time series 63-50-5 behind a ball-hawking defense with 13 interceptions and dual-threat quarterback Demond Williams Jr., who recently joined the short list of program passers with over 1,000 career rushing yards.

will travel to Eugene this week to close out the 2026 regular season against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday. Both teams will face off for the 119th time in their historic rivalry on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC. The Huskies and Ducks enter the matchup on the heels of big victories last weekend, as Washington upset defending national champion Indiana 27-24 in overtime while Oregon routed Michigan State 45.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the Ducks hold the No. 14 spot in both the AP Top 25 and coaches polls, the Huskies remain unranked despite receiving enough votes to sit five spots outside the top 25 in each. SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 21: Decker DeGraaf #86 of the Washington Huskies celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Husky Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

and Sports 979 Play By Play .

Following last Saturday's disciplined upset over No. 6 Indiana, Washington has now defeated the defending CFP National Champion at home in two of the last three seasons and beaten a ranked opponent in Seattle in 10 of the past 12 years. The Huskies' 2026 success is powered by an opportunistic defense that ranks seventh nationally with 13 interceptions and a top-ranked Big Ten punter in Hunter Green, who averages 47.1 yards per punt.

Offensively, wideouts Dezmen Roebuck and Chris Lawson rank fourth and fifth in the Big Ten in receptions per game, while quarterback Demond Williams Jr. recently became just the third signal-caller in program history to surpass 1,000 career rushing yards alongside 6,191 passing yards. As the now bowl-eligible Huskies prepare to face rival Oregon, five true freshmen have already combined for 39 starts, putting the team on pace to challenge last season's program-record 44 starts by first-year players.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Historically, Washington holds a 63-50-5 all-time series lead over the Ducks and has split the last 10 meetings evenly, though Oregon claimed last year's matchup 26-14 in Seattle. Man shot multiple times during neighbor dispute in Renton