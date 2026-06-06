How to Watch USMNT vs. Germany on TV, Live Stream: International Friendly

The USMNT plays its final match before the World Cup against the four-time world champions.

on home soil trying to tread on new ground, while Germany is out to match Brazil’s record five triumphs at this summer‘s tournament. The two nations collide in Chicago on Saturday, as both Mauricio Pochettino and Julian Nagelsmann, once a pair of highly venerated coaches at the club level in Europe, put the finishing touches on each of their teams’ World Cup preparations.

The U.S. gets underway on Friday against Paraguay, looking to take command of a should-be winnable group. Germany’s opening is rather tricky, with both Ecuador and Côte d’Ivoire capable of springing a surprise. And while the Germans have struggled to assert themselves at this tournament since prevailing in 2014, they’re a nation you simply cannot write off. The, meanwhile, produced an encouraging performance against Senegal last time out, but gauging exactly where they’re at right now is tough.

Perhaps we’ll learn a whole lot more in the Windy City this weekend. Here’s how you can tune into the upcoming pre-World Cup friendly. Pochettino faces off against Julian Nagelsmann this weekend. | John Dorton/USSF/Getty ImagesTelemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, TNT USA, Watch TNT, truTV USA, HBO Max, Westwood One SportsThe USMNT will take on Group D rivals Paraguay in Los Angeles to kick off the tournament on American soil on June 12.

Meanwhile, Germany begins its campaign against minnows and debutants Curaçao in Houston on June 14. James Cormack is a freelancer soccer writer for Sports Illustrated FC. An expert on Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, he follows Italian and German soccer, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.





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