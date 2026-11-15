How to Watch UFC 334 Gane vs Hokit and Saturday Night Live Live Online

Learn how to stream UFC 334 featuring Gane vs Hokit on November 14 and watch Saturday Night Live with host John Mulaney and Phoebe Bridgers live on NBC.

Combat sports fans and television viewers alike have two major entertainment events to look forward to on Saturday, November 14. The mixed martial arts world will witness the bout between Ciryl Gane and Jailton Hokit as part of the UFC 334 card. Simultaneously, NBC will broadcast the iconic sketch comedy program Saturday Night Live, which is scheduled to air at 11:30 p.m. Eastern Time and Pacific Time.

UFC 334 Streaming Options and Pricing

The primary method for watching the UFC 334 fight card live is through the official streaming platform ESPN Plus. Subscribers to this service gain direct access to the main event and the preliminary bouts without additional pay-per-view fees for standard subscribers. For those interested in the cost of entry, the service starts at $63.99 for the first month, with the monthly rate increasing to $88.99 per month thereafter. This plan provides access to more than 230 channels, including local and cable networks like NBC, which are streamable on smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and web browsers.

Also read UFC 334 Tonight: How to Watch Ciryl Gane-Josh Hokit, Kayla Harrison-Amanda Nunes

For individuals seeking to save money on their streaming subscription, there are promotional discounts available on annual plans. Users can secure a 17% discount by opting for a yearly subscription. The annual option costs $129.99 per year for one tier and $199.99 per year for another, offering significant long-term savings compared to the monthly billing cycle. These plans ensure that fans do not miss any of the action from the Octagon when Gane faces Hokit.

Watching Saturday Night Live with John Mulaney

On the same evening, NBC will air the episode of Saturday Night Live hosted by John Mulaney. This particular broadcast marks the seventh time that Mulaney has hosted the show, establishing a strong rapport with the audience. The musical guest for this edition is Phoebe Bridgers, who will be making her third appearance on the program, including a previous performance alongside the supergroup Boygenius. The combination of Mulaney's comedy and Bridgers' music promises a distinct variety of entertainment for viewers tuning in at 11:30 p.m.

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NBC has a long-standing tradition of featuring celebrity cameos during its live broadcasts. It is highly likely that a number of famous actors, actresses, and recording artists will be in attendance for this specific episode. The presence of high-profile guests often adds an element of unpredictability and excitement to the show, complementing the structured comedy sketches and musical performances. Viewers can expect a dynamic lineup of guests given the network's history of star-studded appearances.

Alternative Streaming Services for Live TV

Beyond direct subscriptions to ESPN Plus and traditional cable, several over-the-top streaming services offer access to NBC and other essential channels. Fubo is one such service that offers the Blue plan, which includes NBC among its lineup. This streaming plan costs $54.99 per month and provides access to more than 40 channels. All plans from this provider come with a free cloud DVR feature, allowing users to record shows for later viewing, along with access to an extra 600 free channels for expanded content options.

Another viable option for watching both UFC events and NBC programming is YouTube TV. The service starts at $64.99 for the first month of service, with the price jumping to $94.99 per month afterward. YouTube TV offers live TV, local stations, and cable channels, ensuring comprehensive coverage of national sports and entertainment. This flexibility makes it a strong contender for consumers who want a unified platform for their live TV needs without relying on traditional cable contracts.

For consumers interested in bundle deals that include streaming content alongside live television, other cable alternatives are available. These packages start at $99.99 per month and provide access to more than 100 live channels. A significant advantage of these plans is the inclusion of popular streaming services at no additional cost. Each plan comes with Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN Select bundled together, creating a comprehensive entertainment package that rivals traditional cable offerings in both value and variety.

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The Premium Plan on various streaming platforms is also an option for those who do not mind advertisements. This ad-supported tier offers access to a wide range of movies, TV shows, and originals. It also includes live sports from NBC Sports and live news from NBC News. For fans who want to watch the Gane vs Hokit fight and the subsequent Saturday Night Live episode without switching apps, a bundled streaming service provides a seamless viewing experience. The key is to select the plan that best fits the budget and channel requirements for November 14.