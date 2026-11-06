How To Watch UCLA vs. North Florida: Time, TV, Matchup To Watch

Here's how fans can catch all of the action.

Mar 22, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; The UCLA Bruins mascot cheers during the first half of the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the UCLA Bruins in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Bruins are coming off a massive win over Arizona to begin the season and should bring that momentum back home, where they'll take on North Florida in their second matchup.for UCLA. In fact, it should be one of the easiest on their schedule in this first stretch of non-conference play.

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The Ospreys are likely not a tournament team this season, as it'll be an uphill battle to win the Atlantic Sun.to the record and allow the Bruins to snowball some momentum into some of the tougher matchups they have up ahead. Here's where fans can catch all of the action from Pauley Pavilion.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry dribbles the ball against UCF Knights guard Themus Fulks in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe No. 22 overall Bruins will tip off on Friday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. Pacific time, at home in Los Angeles.

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The broadcast will be available via the Big Ten Network, with live streaming options such as Fox One or Fubo, among other options. The coverage will be brought to you by Daron Vaught as the play-by-play announcer on the Big Ten Network, joined by Miles Simon as the analyst.

For fans who would like to tune in and listen to the action, the game will be broadcast on KABC-AM 790 in Southern California, with a broadcast team that features Josh Lewin on the play-by-play coverage, joined, as usual, by Tracy Murray as the color analyst. Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect At the forefront of North Florida's offensive attack is Kent Jackson, a 6-foot-2 junior returning guard who averaged 14.8 points last season for the Ospreys. In North Florida's first game, Jackson scored 15 points; however, he was very inefficient, shooting 4-for-15 from the field and 2-for-10 from three-point range.

North Florida took down California Baptist in their season-opening matchup, a team that UCLA decimated in one of its two preseason games prior to regular-season play. This shouldn't be a game where the Bruins struggle too much, but instead should be decided by at least 20-plus points if the Bruins can play consistently for all 40 minutes. Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association .

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He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.