Here's how to watch the Bruins' upcoming game.

Nov 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry greets Cal St. Fullerton Titans guard Joshua Ward after the game at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.

Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect For the first time since early November, the UCLA Bruins will be tested when they take on St. Mary's on Thanksgiving Day. On Monday, the AP Top 25 Poll was released, and the Bruins moved up one spot to No. 6 and will have a quick turnaround to defend that ranking.

Also read Tennessee vs. UCLA Women's Basketball: How to Watch, Preview

Here's how to watchMar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectat less than 100% as Jaylen Petty missed the game with a lower-body injury. The Texas Tech transfer guard was deemed day-to-day and could return on Thursday.

Through five games, the 6-foot-1, 174-pound guard is averaging 14 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists while shooting 42.6% from the field and 41.9% from three-point range. It goes without saying that the Bruins' chances of winning increase with Petty in the lineup. Another storyline to keep tabs on in this game is UCLA's defense against St. Mary's prolific offense. The Gaels are averaging 93.9 points per game, while the Bruins are allowing 60 points through six games.

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This is a step up in competition for UCLA, which has faced five consecutive mid-major programs. We'll learn a lot more about how legit its defensive dominance has been. Is it a product of opposition or the system and personnel? That will be answered on Thursday.

An extension of that discussion point is that St. Mary's is lethal from three-point range, shooting 41.5%, ranking 19th in the country. If the Gaels catch fire from the perimeter, it could be problematic for the Bruins, who have shot 9-of-46 from beyond the arc across the last two games. Sy. Mary's success on offense amplifies the importance of Petty's status, as the sophomore guard is a formidable defender.

In general, UCLA's length and physicality could be an overwhelming component in this matchup. This will also be a battle of depth. While the Gaels' rotation is shallow and dependent on its starting five, Mick Cronin can deploy a nine-man rotation when fully healthy. That improved withand making his season debut on Sunday night against Delaware.

The Auburn transfer proved to be a key rotational piece moving forward, scoring 17 points while shooting 7-of-8 from the field. His rebounding and defense were also fully on display in the win. Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism.

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Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.