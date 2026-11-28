Tonight's hour-long special features the band performing songs from across their extensive catalogue, alongside tracks from their new album, 'Carnaval De Luz.' Watch it here.

U2 guitarist The Edge, drummer Larry Mullen Jr,, singer Bono and bassist Adam Clayton perform a tribute to Dolly Parton during the NFL Thanksgiving Eve Halftime Show of the Rams-Packers game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Wednesday, November 25, 2026airs tonight, Saturday Nov. 28 at 10:10 p.m. local time in the UK , with the concert being broadcast on BBC Two.

For viewers in the UK, you can watch the U2 concert on TV through the BBC Two channel or stream it free online using BBC iPlayer. Fans outside of the UK can livestream the U2 Tate Modern concert by downloading a virtual private network and using it to stream the show on BBC iPlayer.and then set your computer IP location to the United Kingdom.

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You’ll then be able to watch the U2 BBC concert through BBC iPlayer as if you were in the UK . In addition to BBC iPlayer, the concert will also be simulcast on BBC Music’s YouTube channel.