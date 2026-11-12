How to Watch 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County' Online for Free

The spinoff of Hulu's popular reality series is finally here, and we're showing you where to stream it with our favorite free-trial hack

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. premieres Thursday, Nov. 12 , introducing a new cast of nine women, including Jen Affleck , who is currently navigating a very public divorce from her husband, Zac Affleck. The two have shared videos about their relationship on social media that have amassed millions of views, although some of that footage appears to have since been removed.

The series will also feature Aspyn Ovard, another social media star whose current polyamorous relationship has left fans curious about the details of her love life.