Check out the full chronological order of the Hunger Games movies ahead of the release of the newest film in the franchise: Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

SubscribeSo, full disclosure, I don’t really believe in watching movies in chronological order the first time around. I think that watching them by release date is usually the best way to go.

However, if you’re planning on doing it for the Hunger Games movies, I’ve got you covered. Here are all the Hunger Games movies in chronological order. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the ReapingThe Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2https://wall.alphacoders.com/big.php?i=1404725 The first movie in the Hunger Games’ timeline, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes sees a young Coriolanus Snow trying to navigate the craziness that is the country of Panem.

Also read The Hunger Games Sunrise On The Reaping Release Date And Book Reading Order

He eventually finds himself actively involved in the 10th annual Hunger Games as a mentor for District 12’s female tribute, Lucy Gray Baird. Snow wants to be on top of the world, which means he’ll do anything and everything to see his dream realized. Cheat, kill, backstab - nothing is off limits if it means inching closer and closer to the top.

Set 40 years after the events of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, it focuses on District 12 male tribute Haymitch Abernathy as he is forced to compete in the 50th Hunger Games. This time, though, the rules have changed. Every 25th Hunger Games, a new concept is added to make that year’s game even more special. So, for the 50th Hunger Games, they decide to double the number of tributes. 48 in total, 4 from each district.

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It’s hard enough to win a normal Hunger Games, but to do it with double the people is damn near impossible. Haymitch will have to overcome the overwhelming odds if he wants to survive. Fast forward 24 years, and we arrive at the 74th Hunger Games. Yes, the Hunger Games are still going, but the 12 Districts that are forced to send their children to death every year are sick and tired of it all.

Revolution is coming. All it needs is for someone to light the fire. In the midst of all this, District 12 teenager Katniss Everdeen volunteers to participate in the Hunger Games in place of her little sister. Alongside District 12 male tribute Peeta Mellark, Katniss will have to train and learn the inner workings of the games to outlast the other tributes and make it back home to her family.

The fire of rebellion is spreading, and the government of Panem knows that it has to do something before it spreads too far. Katniss, who survived last year’s games, is seen as a dangerous individual who’s fanning the flames. President Snow decides that something has to be done about her and the other former Hunger Games victors. For the 75th Hunger Games, a new special concept is added.

Katniss and 23 other former Hunger Games winners will return to compete to the death. Knowing that they’re beloved by the populace, they tug at their heartstrings to try and get out of the games, further pushing people to revolt. The rebellion is in full swing following the games, and Katniss, whether she wants to or not, is seen as the face of it.

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Most of the districts are quick to join her side, but President Snow won’t go quietly into that good night. He still has a few tricks up his sleeve, including brainwashing someone who’s very close to Katniss. I can’t go into more detail without spoiling the movie, but this is where things get serious. And they only get more serious in the following and final movie.

The war between the rebellion and President Snow is finally coming to an end. All the districts are united against him; the only thing left to do is to storm the Capitol and to take down the president himself. But President Snow refuses to lose gracefully. Throughout the city, he has laid out traps for Katniss and her team.

They’ll have to do their best to avoid these dangerous pods and make it to Snow’s mansion in one piece. The Hunger Games are often lumped with other YA novel adaptations from that era, but I think that this film series is far and away one of the best in its genre. If you’re watching these movies for the first time, I encourage you to do it by release date.

However, if you think it best to go by timeline order, I hope this Hunger Games in chronological order list serves you well.