How to Watch the F1 Monaco GP 2026 Live Stream for Free

Kimi Antonelli leads by 43 points after Russell's Canada heartbreak. The Monaco GP runs Sunday at 9 AM ET, and you can catch every session for free

This article features deals sourced directly by Gizmodo and produced independently of the editorial team. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on the site.

Kimi Antonelli leads by 43 points after Russell's Canada heartbreak. The Monaco GP runs Sunday at 9 AM ET, and you can catch every session for freeKimi Antonelli brings four straight wins to Monte Carlo this Sunday at 9 AM ET. Several European public broadcasters carry every session free. Here’s how to watch from anywhere.

ORF , RTBF Auvio , RTL Zwee , SRF zwei ORF, RTBF Auvio, RTL Zwee, and SRF zwei are all licensed to broadcast within their respective countries. Being outside Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, or Switzerland produces an error message: each platform runs an IP-detection system, and if your address doesn’t match the right country, the stream is simply unavailable. The goal is to get an IP from one of these countries, and that’s exactly what a VPN does.

, not ServusTV. The two channels split the calendar, and Monte Carlo falls on the public broadcaster’s side this time. The commentary is in German on ORF and SRF, French on RTBF, Luxembourgish on RTL Zwee, but the world feed footage is identical to ESPN or Sky, and most fans we know mute the commentary anyway. NordVPN works by replacing your real IP address with one from a country of your choice.

Connect to a Belgian server, and RTBF Auvio opens without issue. Connect to an Austrian server, and ORF ON sees a local visitor. Same for Luxembourg and RTL Zwee, or Switzerland and SRF zwei. NordVPN has servers in all four countries, unlimited bandwidth, fast speeds, and apps for phones, tablets, laptops, and Smart TVs.

All you have to do is subscribe, launch the app, and pick your country from the server list. Once connected, go to the free channel of your choice and the stream works immediately. We tested it from a U.S. connection on Thursday, picking the Belgian server first. RTBF Auvio loaded in under five seconds, no account required, full HD.

NordVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee makes the whole thing risk-free. When the race is done, contact support and get your money back. Since the channels are free and NordVPN is fully refunded, you end up spending nothing. NordVPN currently runs atShould I Just Pay for the Livestream?holds the U.S. rights in 2026 through its F1 channel at $12.99 per month.

F1 TV Premium runs $29.99 per month for the in-house feed. In the UK, Sky Sports requires a full TV package, with only highlights free on Channel 4. The problem is the same as always. These platforms are expensive, most don’t offer a meaningful free trial, and they’re region-locked on top of that, which means you’d still need a VPN anyway.

With the method above, the stream is free, the VPN is refunded, and you’re not locked into any subscription. No. Free VPNs don’t have servers in Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, or Switzerland, so there’s no way to get the right IP address. They also cap bandwidth and throttle speeds, neither of which works for a two-hour live race, and many log your data. With NordVPN’s 30-day refund policy available, there’s no point trying free alternatives that won’t get the job done.

Antonelli leads with 131 points ahead of Russell , Leclerc , Hamilton , Norris , and Piastri , with Verstappen seventh after his first podium of the season in Montreal. Saturday’s qualifying is the session to watch: Leclerc holds the most poles of the modern era at his home track, and around these streets, Saturday usually decides Sunday. McLaren also marks its 1,000th Grand Prix entry this weekend.

The same VPN trick works for every other race on the calendar, plus MotoGP and most major sporting events streamed abroad.





Gizmodo / 🏆 556. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lewis Hamilton scoots around Monaco Grand Prix 2026 and more star snapsRebecca Gayheart chows down on pizza, Lizzo celebrates her album release and more snaps...

Read more »

F1 Qualifying Results and Report for the 2026 Monaco Grand PrixKimi Antonelli edged out Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in a scintillating qualifying session to secure pole for the 2026 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix. The It

Read more »

2026 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Leaderboard - June 07, 2026View 2026 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 race, qualifier and practice leaderboards, live streams, bonus cameras, videos and odds information.

Read more »

Here’s how to watch the 2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix for free: Time, livestreamThe crown jewel of the Formula 1 calendar is here.

Read more »