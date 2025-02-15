How to Watch the BAFTA Awards Online in the US

Find out how to stream the BAFTA Awards ceremony online in the United States, even though it's not being broadcast on any US networks. This article outlines different streaming options, including free trials and VPNs.

The BAFTA Awards ceremony is not being broadcast on any network based in the United States. However, there are a few ways to watch online without cable. In fact, some streaming options offer free trials, so if you sign up now, you can watch the BAFTA Awards for free.BritBox offers a seven-day free trial for $8.99 per month. Afterward, you can cancel the streaming service altogether, or you can keep watching. BritBox is also available as an add-on channel on Prime Video .

Prime members and new subscribers can get a free seven-day trial for ($8.99 per month for the standalone service). After that, it auto-renews at an additional $8.99 per month, along with the Prime or Prime Video membership price. Prime membership includes access to Prime Video; fast same-, next-, or two-day free shipping; in-store discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to exclusive shopping events — like Prime Day and Black Friday — and more.For those who don't want to subscribe to a streaming service, a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a good option. A VPN lets you access U.S. web servers, even if you're outside of the country, on a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or smart TV. Unfortunately, there’s no broadcast or cable network in the United States airing the BAFTA Awards live. If you’d like to watch the ceremony, you have to stream it online





THR / 🏆 411. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

BAFTA Awards Streaming Britbox Prime Video VPN

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Grammy Awards 2025 LIVE: WATCH- Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony Kicks Off Music's Biggest NightMusic's biggest night is here with everyone from Beyonce to Post Malone up for a gong at the Grammy Awards. Follow Newsweek's live blog for updates.

Read more »

Bulgari continues support for BAFTA Film AwardsFor the fourth consecutive year, the jeweler will act as the Supporting Partner for the Official Nominees' Party for the EE BAFTA Film Awards.

Read more »

Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, Jesse Eisenberg, Ralph Fiennes, Joe Alwyn Among BAFTA Film Awards PresentersAdam Scott, Anna Kendrick, Camila Cabello, Lupita Nyong’o, Mark Hamill, Pamela Anderson, Simon Pegg and Vanessa Kirby are also set to present the honors at this year's BAFTA Film Awards in London.

Read more »

Astro Bot Takes Home Multiple Awards at the 2025 D.I.C.E. AwardsThe 2025 D.I.C.E. Awards have announced their winners, with Astro Bot leading the pack. The awards ceremony, widely recognized as the video game industry's equivalent of the Oscars, celebrated excellence across numerous categories.

Read more »

2025 PennLive girls wrestling awards watch list: Here’s who is vying for top honorsAs the girls wrestling season enters the home stretch, here are the frontrunners on PennLive's radar for end-of-season awards and honors.

Read more »

2025 Awards season: Where to watch this year’s top moviesThe 2025 movie awards season is in full swing but figuring out where to watch everything can be overwhelming. Take “The Brutalist,” a film that’s been dominating conversations since it premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September.

Read more »