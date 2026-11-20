Celebrate the start of the holiday season with the 92nd annual Chicago Thanksgiving Day Parade downtown.

Join Audrina Sinclair and Chef Blaque Shelton as they host the parade live on CBS News Chicago from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning.

Chicago Bears legend Charles"Peanut" Tillman will lead this year's parade. He joined CBS News Chicago and said he is"honored that Chicago wanted me to be the Grand Marshal.

Also read Restaurant Chain Holiday Hours Open on Thanksgiving Day Nov 26

" The parade will step off earlier this year at 7:45 a.m. from Ida B. Wells Drive and State Street, traveling north to Randolph Street. This year's parade will feature over 80 entries, including 4 giant balloons, 11 marching bands, and 15 special performances. Among the performers in Chicago-area singer Ellie Banke. .

Advertisement

"Stranger Things" actor and Arlington Heights native Jake Connelly will also join as an honored guest. Watch Live: The parade will air live on CBS Chicago from 8 to 10 a.m., ahead of the Bears' Thanksgiving Day matchup against Detroit. Best and worst times for Maryland drivers to hit the road for ThanksgivingBea Gaddy Thanksgiving dinner gets last-minute boost after nearly being canceled