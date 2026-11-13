How to Watch the 2027 WNBA Draft Lottery

There won't be any shortage of upcoming talent for the 2027 WNBA draft lottery participants.

Apr 13, 2026; New York, NY, USA; WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert poses for photos with Kiki Rice who was selected sixth overall by the Toronto Tempo during the 2026 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards.

Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectAfter an exhilarating season, fans can expect the upcoming WNBA year to be even more eventful,The draft lottery is an important offseason date that is circled on the calendar, as it marks the beginning for next season's draft class. With several big names at the collegiate level waiting to enter into the WNBA, the future of several franchises weighs heavily on the lottery.

Also read Purdue's 2027 Signees Earn Spots on Naismith Trophy Watch List

Teams such as the Indiana Fever, who acquired both Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark as first overall picks, and the Dallas Wings, who landed both - also in back-to-back seasons, proved just how quickly a franchise's fortunes can change in the WNBA Draft. How to Watch the WNBA Draft Lottery The 2027 WNBA draft lottery will be broadcast on ESPN and televised on TSN for Canadian audiences following the UConn vs. Louisville women's basketball game.

Toronto TempoThe results of the draft lottery, which use 14 balls numbered 1-14, will determine the first two overall selections. A ping-pong machine is used to mix all 14 numbers where four of them will then be drawn to determine a four-digit combination. The team matching this combination will then be awarded the No.1 overall pick in this year's draft. The process is then repeated to determine who will receive the No. 2 overall pick.

Advertisement

The rest of the order will be determined by each of the remaining teams' overall record from the 2026 season, including the two expansion teams who completed their first seasons. The odds for the number one pick are as follows: Comets , Tempo , Mystics , Storm , Fire , Sparks .decide to declare for the draft, it is expected that she will be the consensus favorite to go No. 1 overall.

Texas Longhorn Madison Booker made a name for herself last season and so did Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo, who will also be names to watch for in the 2027 WNBA Draft. The upcoming lottery will determine which teams are in position to pick them.