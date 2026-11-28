The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed from Thursday to Saturday, Nov. 28 due to severe weather. It will air on NBC, Telemundo, and Peacock from 8:30 a.m. to noon, featuring 100 inflatables, 11,000 participants, and 10 marching bands.

The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed from its usual Thursday slot to Saturday, Nov. 28, due to severe weather conditions. The parade will air on NBC, Telemundo, and Peacock from 8:30 a.m. to noon in all time zones.

This marks only the second time the parade has been altered, after the 2020 event had no audience because of COVID-19. The parade starts at 8:30 a.m. ET on West 77th Street and Central Park West, rolling down a 2.5-mile route in Manhattan. It will head southbound to Columbus Circle, then east to 6th Avenue, and finally down to 34th Street.

Also read When and Where to Stream the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade After Its Historic Delay

The event concludes outside Macy's flagship in Herald Square with an appearance by Santa Claus to mark the start of the holiday season. This year's parade features a record 100 inflatables, 11,000 participants, and 10 marching bands. It also includes 28 floats, 31 clown crews, 24 performers, 9 marching bands, 17 performance groups, and 9 other specialty units. The forecast calls for highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid-40s, with partly cloudy skies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Weather Conditions Host Lineup

Wind gusts between 20 and 25 mph are below the 34 mph threshold, so balloons should fly without a hitch. TODAY's Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker, along with former TODAY co-anchor Hoda Kotb, are back as hosts.

"It's one of those events that I think, and not to sound corny, but it really does bring people together," Al said. "I think it brings the country together. For three hours, we can all sit and be a family and watch something that unites us, you know?

Musical Guests Performers

" Big names joining the televised stroll include pop stars RAYE, Megan Moroney, Teddy Swims, and K-pop star EJAE, along with NBC regulars Jimmy Fallon and The Roots. Expect '90s and early 2000s nostalgia from Blues Traveler, Indigo Girls, Wyclef Jean, Queen Latifah, Natalie Merchant, Smash Mouth, Natasha Bedingfield, DEVO, and Leslie Odom Jr. A 10-minute Broadway medley will pack in songs from nine musicals, including The Book of Mormon, Chicago, Disney's Aladdin, Hamilton, The Lost Boys, Rent, The Rocky Horror Show, Schmigadoon!

, and Wicked. New balloons include Bluey, Minion Buckaroo Bob, Earl the Squirrel, Hello Kitty Big Apple, Snoopy as Joe Cool with Woodstock, Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey, and Underdog, who returns for the first time since 1984. A giant blue hippo balloon honors the 100th anniversary of the original blue hippo from 1931.

Advertisement

Advertisement

New Floats Balloons

A Macy's All Stars float will feature beloved characters from past parades like Red from Angry Birds, Arthur, Bugs Bunny, Curious George, Jimmy Neutron, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Other new floats include Dashing All the Way from DoorDash, Hogwarts Holiday from HBO, Mr. Peanut Power Plant from Planters, Purina Dog Chow Salute to Service Dogs, Road Trip to Parade with GEICO, Tony Sarg's Amazing Marionettes from Macy's, and the balloonicle Fuzzyeti's Fur Wheel Drive from Levi's.

Participating Pearland High School band's director Ryan Demkovich said, "I am still shocked at it, to be honest with you.

" The parade also features fan favorites like Bugs Bunny, Scooby-Doo, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, plus a Harry Potter-themed float topped with the Sorting Hat. For those without cable, a live TV streaming service like DIRECTV offers a five-day free trial, with a Black Friday deal saving $45 on each of the first two months.