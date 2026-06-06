How to watch the 2026 Belmont Stakes for free: Start time, horses, more

The Kentucky Derby winner enters as a favorite.

After skipping out on the Preakness, Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo won’t have a chance to compete for the Triple Crown, but it’s still among the favorites in this year’s Belmont Stakes .

Golden Tempo currently has the third-highest odds to win today’s race at 9-2. Golden Tempo will have to outlast Renegade, who went into the Derby as a favorite andFor the third year in a row, the Belmont Stakes will not be at its traditional home of Belmont Park in Elmont, New York due to ongoing construction. Instead, it will take place at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga, New York.

As construction at Belmont Park is expected to end in the fall of 2026, the race should return to its home next year.is our top pick for watching sports live for free — the five-day free trial of both its its MySports and MyNews genre packs includes FOX. When the trial is over, you’ll pay as low as $34.99/month for your first two months and gain access to 20+ live sports or news channels, depending on the pack you choose.

, one of our favorite apps for betting on this year’s race, these are the morning line betting odds for the 2026 Belmont Stakes at the time of publishing, though these numbers may continue to change until the race begins. , and information on how to watch your favorite sports teams, TV shows, and movies on every streaming service.

Not only does Angela test and compare the streaming services she writes about to ensure readers are getting the best prices, but she’s also a superfan specializing in the intersection of shopping, tech, sports, and pop culture. When she’s not writing about TV, movies, and sports, she’s also keeping up on theand testing headphones. Prior to joining Decider and The New York Post in 2023, she wrote about streaming and consumer tech at Insider Reviews.





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