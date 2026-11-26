The Texas Longhorns are set for some Thanksgiving Day action in San Diego.

Texas Longhorns guard Elyjah Freeman celebrates a dunk against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles during the first half at Moody Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectNo. 7 Texas is facing off against Georgetown in San Diego on Thanksgiving Day in the first of two games for the Longhorns at the Rady Children's Invitational.

The winner will face the winner of UCLA/Saint Mary's on Friday. Texas will be looking to stay unbeaten on the young season while adding a second high-major win to its resumeTexas Longhorns guard Amari Evans moves to the free throw line during the second half against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Moody Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectTexas - finished with a 21-15 record after falling in the Sweet 16 to Purdue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Georgetown - finished with a 16-18 record and didn't qualify for the Big East TournamentGame odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants to help, callJohnson suffered a glute injury in the win over Southern Utah. Sean Miller said he doesn't know if Johnson will miss any time. His status will be one to watch ahead of tipoff.