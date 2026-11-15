How to Watch Texans vs. Browns: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Texans vs. Browns kicks off Sunday, Nov. 15, at 1 p.m. ET on FOX. Get the FOX One streaming info and players to watch for this game in Cleveland.

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The Browns have lost two straight, the latest by one point at New Orleans, and sit a game and a half behind the Steelers and Bengals in the AFC North. Those two meet this week, so a Cleveland win would cut into at least one leader's edge. Only two interceptions sit beside 2,251 passing yards and 16 touchdowns on C.J. Stroud's season line.

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He threw for 384 yards and five touchdowns at the Chargers on Nov. 8, and Houston averages 269.4 passing yards per game. Cleveland allows 201.0 passing yards per game and has 26 sacks, while Houston has been sacked only 16 times all season. Stroud's two interceptions meet a Browns defense that has intercepted just six passes, so neither side has been creating many turnovers through the air.

Woody Marks has 341 rushing yards and two touchdowns at 3.6 yards per carry. He ran 18 times for 70 yards at the Chargers on Nov. 8, and Houston runs for just 87.1 yards per game as a team while passing for 269.4. Cleveland allows 130.6 rushing yards per game, sixth-most in the NFL and has 26 sacks and six interceptions. His 3.6 yards per carry get a test against a Browns run defense that gives up that much ground.

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Thirty-three sacks and seven fumbles come with 1,806 passing yards and seven touchdowns on Deshaun Watson's season line. His last game was Nov. 1 at Pittsburgh, where he threw for 324 yards. Houston has 29 sacks, second-most in the NFL, and allows 235.6 passing yards per game, sixth-most. Cleveland averages 210.4 passing yards per game and has been sacked 38 times as a team, and Houston has 29 sacks.

Watson has been sacked 33 times, and Houston's 29 sacks are second-most in the NFL. Quinshon Judkins has 385 rushing yards and three touchdowns at 3.3 yards per carry. He ran 15 times for 43 yards at New Orleans on Nov. 8, and Cleveland runs for 97.3 yards per game as a team while being sacked 38 times. Houston has 29 sacks, and its front has made running the ball a chore for opponents this season.

Judkins averages 3.3 yards per carry against a Texans unit that allows 103.0 rushing yards per game, 12th-fewest in the NFL.