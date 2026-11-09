How to Watch: Tennessee men's basketball hosts Radford

Tennessee men’s basketball returns to Food City Center on Monday night to host the Radford Highlanders at 7 p.m. ET. The Volunteers lead the all-time series 3-0

Nov 3, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward DeWayne Brown II brings the ball up court against the Wofford Terriers during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.

Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectreturns to Food City Center on Monday night to host the Radford Highlanders at 7 p.m. ET. The Volunteers lead the all-time series 3-0, with the last meeting taking place during the 2001-02 season. Tennessee defeated Radford 72-66 on Dec. 17, 2001. Vincent Yarbrough stuffed the stat sheet with 20 points, six rebounds, four steals, and two assists.

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Stream: SEC Network+ Live Updates: Tune in on Vols on SI The Vols will look to get out to a faster start than in the season opener. After going to the half with a 34-31 lead, Tennessee outscored Wofford 56-28 in the second half thanks to much better rebounding and shot selection. The Vols also finished 15 of 16 from the free throw line.

Nov 3, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes instructs his team during the first half against the Wofford Terriers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect“We were playing a good basketball team, and they run good stuff. They’re well coached and they’ve got some quickness. They have some size.

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And we knew that we’d have to guard. And I do think from our point of view we had some guys a little bit uptight, which you would expect. But when we had a chance to maybe get a little bit more separation, we had some breakdowns defensively and really scout report breakdowns. And they’re a good basketball team.

“Second half, I just thought that we got out and played more sort of wide open. I thought when Terrence came in the game he started getting the ball, even though he didn’t shoot it well. He got the ball in the gut of that defense and some good things started happening. DeWayne Brown, 17 and 17, by far his best game.

DeWayne has struggled up to this point in our exhibition season, but I thought he was terrific tonight. ” The Highlanders come in 0-2 after falling to San Francisco and California to start the season. Frederik Erichsen is their leading scorer, averaging 14 points per game. Radford averaged 35 rebounds across its first two contests, with a minus-two rebounding margin.

Charles Mays is a lifelong Tennessean from Ridgely who has called Knoxville home since 2014. A writer with a background in sports photography, he has covered collegiate athletics since 2022, contributing to SB Nation and 247Sports and creating the independent sites Southeastern Softball Wire and The Rotation Knox.