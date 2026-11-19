Tennessee Lady Vols basketball hosts Radford Thursday night at Food City Center. It’s only the second time they’ve met and the first since 1996.

Tennessee guard Naomi White celebrates a three-pointer during a college basketball game between Tennessee and Duquesne at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville on Nov. 2, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Tennessee Lady Vols basketball hosts Radford Thursday night at Food City Center. It’s only the second time they’ve met and the first since 1996. Their only previous meeting came on March 16, 1996, in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament in Knoxville, where Tennessee won 97-56. Latina Davis led the Lady Vols with 18 points, six rebounds and five steals.

Also read Live Updates: Lady Vols Basketball at Belmont

Tennessee had 23 steals and forced 30 turnovers that night, starting a six-game run to the program’s fourth national title. Tennessee women’s basketball coach Kim Caldwell claps during a women’s basketball game between Tennessee and Middle Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn. , on Nov. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectBelmont game to Brian Rice.

"I think Radford will give us a similar game. They shoot the ball really well. They score well, and we've got to make sure that we guard the three-point line, and we can do that and still protect the rim and pressure them.

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"Again, we've got to take it game by game. This is a growing season for us. We are trying to get better in November and December, and we can't look ahead. We can't look at results.

We have to look at performance, and we have to stay true to that.

"Radford was a preseason co-favorite in the Big South. After losing its opener at Clemson, it has won two straight, including a 98-41 win over Division II Ferrum on Monday in which it forced 33 turnovers. Angelina Nice, a 6-foot-1 guard, leads the Highlanders in scoring and rebounding . Forward Georgia Simonsen adds 11.4 points a game.

Radford is scoring 82.4 points a game, giving up 50.8 and forcing 24.2 turnovers. Mike McGuire is in his 14th season as head coach and became the winningest basketball coach in school history last year. Radio: Lady Vol Network , with a live stream through UTSports.comwon 87-65 at Belmont on Tuesday. The Lady Vols have won all five games by at least 22 points.

A win Thursday would make them 6-0 for the second time under Kim Caldwell. No team in the country makes or takes more three-pointers than Tennessee, which averages 14.4 makes on 44.0 attempts. KNOXVILLE, TN - November 12, 2026 - Guard/Forward Gabby Minus #4 of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers during the game between the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders and the Tennessee Lady Volunteers at Food City Center in Knoxville, TN.

| Photo By Elliot Walker/Tennessee Athletics The defense has been disruptive. Tennessee is forcing 29.4 turnovers a game, eighth in the country, and has made opponents give it away at least 20 times in all five games. The Lady Vols rank fourth nationally in steals at 18.2 a game and have reached double-digit steals every time out.

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They’re also fourth in turnover margin at plus-17.0.leads the team at 21.8 points a game and has scored 30 or more twice this season. Fatmata Janneh added a season-high 14 points at Belmont. The junior guard had her best game of the season at Belmont. She scored 25 points on 9-of-17 shooting, including 7 of 15 from three-point range.

Her seven made threes tied for the sixth most in a game in program history. The performance moved White to third on the team in scoring at 11.2 points a game and gave her a team-high 14 three-pointers.

"I think my teammates allowed me to find a lot of success," White said after the Belmont game. "They found me the ball and then also just putting in the extra work, the extra hours, just in the gym by myself with Coach Lex . Everybody just being in the gym, I think that definitely helped me get my shots going.

" Tennessee shoots as many threes as it does, so White will get her chances again. The question Thursday is whether her hot shooting on the road at Belmont carries over to the home floor. Defending national champion UCLA, ranked No. 10/12, visits Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Tennessee will honor Hall of Fame inductee Chamique Holdsclaw during the game.

Charles Mays is a lifelong Tennessean from Ridgely who has called Knoxville home since 2014. A writer with a background in sports photography, he has covered collegiate athletics since 2022, contributing to SB Nation and 247Sports and creating the independent sites Southeastern Softball Wire and The Rotation Knox.