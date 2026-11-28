The Tennessee Volunteers currently sit ranked 5th in the College Football Playoff rankings. This means they have a fantastic chance at securing a home playoff g

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre runs on the field during a game between Tennessee and LSU in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. , Nov. 21, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectcurrently sit ranked 5th in the College Football Playoff rankings. This means they have a fantastic chance at securing a home playoff game. All that is left to do is beat the Vanderbilt Commodores. Tennessee has historically dominated this matchup, even in recent years under Josh Heupel.

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Though last year was a different story, with the Commodores blowing out the Vols inside Neyland Stadium. Now Tennessee gets the chance to The Vols are clearly the better team on paper, but the games are played on grass. Paper does not win any games. Tennessee has everything to play for, but a loss could Vanderbilt enters the game wanting to play spoiler to their in-state rivals.