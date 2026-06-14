How to Watch Sweden vs. Tunisia on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

Group F continues with a clash in Guadalupe, Mexico.

, saved from a disaster of a qualifying campaign by a healthy ranking in the 2024–25 UEFA Nations League. But being on the guest list in some form is all that matters, and now things kick off against a stubborn and defensively resilient Tunisia team in Mexico.

Only a handful of places separate these nations in the FIFA World Rankings—Sweden, 39th; Tunisia 45th—but it is the European side that is marginally favored. The firepower of Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres should be no match for anyone, but only if properly served. Tunisia, meanwhile, is the outsider in the group but the expanded format offers its best ever chance of escaping the first round and making the knockouts.

Tunisia is back at Estadio BBVA in six days when it faces Japan. This will be another match as the underdog for the Eagle of Carthage, but being difficult to beat could help the team upset the odds. Sweden doesn’t have the same luxury of staying in the same place and will instead be in the United States for match two against the Netherlands. That said, NRG Stadium in Houston is marginally closer to the Swedish base camp in Dallas.

Jamie Spencer is a freelance editor and writer for Sports Illustrated FC. Jamie fell in love with football in the mid-90s and specializes in the Premier League, Manchester United, the women’s game and old school nostalgia.





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