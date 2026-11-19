The Wisconsin Badgers face the Seton Hall Pirates in the Baha Mar Championship semifinals in The Bahamas on Thursday, November 19.

Wisconsin forward Nolan Winter works against freshman Isaac Riddle as the Badgers practice prior to the 2026 Baha Mar Championship. | UW AthleticsAfter beating four mid-major opponents to start the season, the Badgers face Seton Hall from the Big East to the semifinals of the Baha Mar Championship tomorrow in The Bahamas.

Wisconsin has settled into a comfort zone at home in nonconference play, having won a Big Ten-best 23 consecutive nonconference games at the Kohl Center. Away from home has been a different story, especially last season. UW went 1-3 in neutral-site nonconference games last season and finished the year 9-9 away from home. The Pirates already tested themselves in their last game, suffering an 82-76 loss at No.16 Alabama on Friday.

Also read Breaking down Wisconsin Badgers' opponents in the Baha Mar Championship

Starting center Terry Copeland Jr. has been an impact player with double figures in scoring in the first three games, shooting 9-for-12 from the floor, but didn't play against the Crimson Tide due to the flu. The absence of Coleman allowed freshman forward Ilay Dolinski to shine with 15 points , five rebounds, one assist, one block, and one steal in 17 minutes.

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The Pirates' strength has been their defense, holding teams Alabama had averaged 16.3 three-point makes per game but was held to 7-for-21 from the perimeter against Seton Hall. , with key stations being 1310 WIBA-AM, FOX Sports 1070, and 101.5 WIBA-FM in the Madison area and 620 WTMJ-AM and 94.5 ESPN in Milwaukee. The game can also be heard on Sirius XM Channel 266 Lane Grindle and former Wisconsin All-American Brian Butch will call the game.

Wisconsin is in Nassau to prepare for the Baha Mar Championship, aiming to win its fourth holiday tournament since 2021. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. Benjamin Worgull has covered Wisconsin men's basketball since 2004, having previously written for Rivals, USA Today, 247sports, Fox Sports, the Associated Press, the Janesville Gazette, and the Wisconsin State Journal.