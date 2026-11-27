The Los Angeles Lakers visit the San Antonio Spurs in the final NBA Cup Group Stage game, with the winner advancing and the loser eliminated. Austin Reaves returns for Los Angeles, while De'Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper are questionable for San Antonio.

The Los Angeles Lakers visit the San Antonio Spurs on Friday at 6:30 p.m. PT in the fourth and final NBA Cup Group Stage game for both clubs.

The winner advances and the loser is eliminated. The game is available to watch free via Prime Video's free trial. West Group C is stacked. The Lakers, Spurs, Warriors and Trail Blazers all hold 2-1 records heading into the final night of group play.

Also read Lakers reveal Austin Reaves’ status for NBA Cup matchup vs. Spurs

Lakers Look To Advance As Spurs Face Elimination

Oddsmakers give San Antonio a 6.5-point edge coming into the game. Because of the logjam, there is no scoreboard-watching scenario: win and move on, lose and go home. The Lakers are 15-3 and have had a fantastic start to the season. Luka Doncic is averaging a league-best 35.6 points per game and looks the healthiest he has in a long time.

Running mate Austin Reaves is averaging 24.7 points and has a 43-point game against Detroit this season. Reaves returns tonight after missing five games with a bone bruise in his heel, an injury that sidelined him dating back to Nov. 11. He was the Lakers' only questionable player entering the game. It felt good to play basketball again, Reaves said on Wednesday in his first public comments since the injury, according to The Post.

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If Reaves had been out, Quentin Grimes could have started in his place again. Grimes has bounced around the league with stops as a Houston Cougar and with the Knicks, Pistons and Mavericks, but looks like he may have found a home in California. He is averaging 12.4 points a game and scored 47 points against the Hornets in November. He has proven his worth as a two-way player.

Matisse Thybulle, Jake LaRavia and big man Walker Kessler round out the starters for the Lakers. Thybulle is a new addition and has looked more comfortable with this group, especially on defense, game after game. He ranks fourth in steals this season. LaRavia has been solid to start the season.

Redick Highlights Deep Roster Options For Lakers

Kessler was the team's big offseason addition and is averaging 14 points, 10.8 rebounds and two blocks a game. Coach JJ Redick runs a deep rotation. The Lakers have more bench options than they have had in years. Collin Sexton and Jarred Vanderbilt can be sparks off the bench on both sides of the floor.

Ziare Williams and Sandro Mamukelashvili have been fantastic to start the season. Rookie Cameron Carr has shown promise as well. The Spurs are coming off a game in which Victor Wembanyama put up 44 points and 16 rebounds, but without both De'Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper, San Antonio struggled to find an offensive rhythm. The Spurs shot just 28 percent from beyond the arc and turned the ball over three times in the final two minutes.

The loss showed that even on Wembanyama's best nights, it takes more than him to win basketball games. Both Fox and Harper are listed questionable coming into Friday's matchup. Harper's designation is particularly encouraging for a Spurs group that has missed having the young guard on the floor. Getting even one of their two playmakers back against a team that forces as many turnovers as the Lakers would be huge for San Antonio.

Wembanyama is coming off yet another monstrous performance, but one of the more important players for San Antonio in this matchup will be Stephon Castle. The third-year guard has taken on a number of responsibilities in the absence of Fox and Harper and will likely spend a good portion of his night defending the league's leading scorer. Castle and Julian Champagnie will have to find some consistency from beyond the arc, something this Spurs group desperately needed in Portland.

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Spurs Bench Provides Spark Against Lakers Defense

Harrison Barnes could round out the starting five once again, depending on the availability of Fox and Harper. Much like Redick, Mitch Johnson has a number of options to turn to off the bench. Keldon Johnson has proven time and time again that he can provide an offensive spark, and the size and length of Luke Kornet and Carter Bryant could be particularly valuable against this Lakers team. This Lakers team has struggled with its defense over the years.

Unlike Wembanyama, Doncic has never been known to be a top-tier defender. However, this year, the team around him has helped account for that. Most notably, the Lakers are stealing the ball, and profiting off of it, better than any team in the league. San Antonio has turned the ball over a ton this season and must protect it against this Lakers team.

Even Doncic has kept his hands active this season with 1.9 steals a game. Los Angeles currently ranks 10th in defensive efficiency, but the Spurs rank third. They must lean on that against Doncic. It will not just be about slowing him down, but about what move he makes next.

Defending Doncic And Kessler Pick And Roll Key

Doncic can see the floor and make the right read as well as anyone in the league. The Lakers have a number of capable players who can knock down shots. Doncic has always benefited from having a big man to work with in the pick-and-roll, and Kessler has given him just that. How the Spurs defend the two without compromising Wembanyama's ability to protect the rim will be something to keep an eye on.

The Spurs have struggled to find consistency from beyond the arc this season. Against a team with as much offensive firepower as the Lakers, they simply cannot afford to have another poor shooting night. Getting Wembanyama the ball is one thing, but giving him the space to do what he does is another. The potential return of Fox and Harper could make a world of difference for this group.

If neither can go, the Spurs will have to be much more intentional with their ball movement than they were in Portland. There is a lot more on the line for these two teams than the top spot in the West. Friday marks the final night of NBA Cup group play, and only one of these teams will keep its cup hopes alive.