Fernando Mendoza to make first Raiders start vs Seahawks in Week 10

Rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza makes his first NFL start for the Las Vegas Raiders against the Seattle Seahawks, with Drew Lock starting for Seattle in place of the injured Sam Darnold.

Rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza will make his first NFL start for the Las Vegas Raiders against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10. Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick, was promoted to QB1 midseason.

The game kicks off at 1:05 p.m. PT and will be shown on FOX. The Seahawks (5-4) have won three of their four games against AFC opposition. Their final AFC game is against a longtime AFC West rival from yesteryear. The Raiders (4-5) are reasonably in the playoff hunt under first-year head coach Klint Kubiak.

Also read Fernando Mendoza Makes Pro Debut as Las Vegas Raiders Face Seattle Seahawks in Week 10 Showdown

Klint Kubiak Faces Former Seahawks Team

Kubiak left the Seahawks after winning the Super Bowl as offensive coordinator. Just a year ago, the Raiders were 3-14 under Pete Carroll and Geno Smith. That makes this season an upgrade in performance. The big story is Kubiak facing his old team with his new rookie quarterback.

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Mendoza, a former Indiana star, will have tight end Brock Bowers to throw to. But he won't have an effective run game or a top-flight defense to help him. The Raiders have the worst-ranked rushing offense and the worst-ranked scoring defense. Seattle has opportunities to exploit those weaknesses.

Seattle will also have some key players back. Drew Lock once again starts for the injured Sam Darnold. Lock will have Rashid Shaheed back in the lineup. On defense, Uchenna Nwosu returns after missing two games with an ankle injury.

Seahawks Raiders Game Info and Schedule

The likes of Leonard Williams, Charles Cross, and Quenton Nelson won't be seen until after the bye. It's a must-win for Seattle to stay afloat in the playoff hunt. Here's all the info you need to watch Seahawks vs. Raiders. That includes TV schedule, kickoff time, live stream info, and game announcers.

In other Week 10 action, the Dallas Cowboys (4-5) host the San Francisco 49ers (7-1) at AT&T Stadium. Kickoff is at 12:25 p.m. PT. The 49ers are 3.5- to 4-point favorites. A Cowboys win would improve their playoff odds to 52%.

Cowboys Host 49ers in NFC West Clash

The Arizona Republic gave a vote of confidence to the NFC West leaders, saying Brock Purdy will outduel Dak Prescott in Dallas. Both teams are coming off Week 9 wins. The Cowboys beat the Colts 27-23. The 49ers defeated the Raiders 38-17.

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Fans can watch 49ers vs. Cowboys for free with a DIRECTV five-day free trial. Other Week 10 games include Bills vs. Jets and Vikings vs. Packers. You can also watch Fernando Mendoza make his Raiders starting debut against the Seahawks. NFL Make California Post a Preferred Source.

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