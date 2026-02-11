Seahawks vs Bears Week 8 Monday Night Football: Time, TV and Key Matchups

The Seattle Seahawks (4-3) host the Chicago Bears (5-2) at Lumen Field on Monday Night Football, with kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC.

The Seattle Seahawks welcome the Chicago Bears to Lumen Field for a decisive Week 8 Monday Night Football contest on November 2nd. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. Eastern Time, with the game airing on ESPN and ABC. This high-stakes showdown features two of the most dynamic offenses in the league battling for critical positioning in their respective divisions.

Seattle enters this matchup with a 4-3 record after recently defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 20-3. That victory, widely known as the Kenneth Walker III Bowl, highlighted the offensive potential of Sam Darnold, Emanuel Wilson, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The Seahawks are currently in the middle of a three-game home stand, looking to build momentum at Lumen Field.

Also read NFL Week 8 score predictions: Seahawks vs. Bears on ‘Monday Night Football’

The Chicago Bears arrive with a strong 5-2 record following consecutive wins against the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots. In their latest victory over the Patriots, Caleb Williams delivered a stellar performance by completing 22 of 33 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns. D Andre Swift also contributed significantly, rushing 22 times for 78 yards and a score.

Chicago has bolstered its roster by acquiring star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. The Iceman has been a transformative force for the Bears, who are now 3-0 in games where he starts and finishes. This defensive addition provides a formidable challenge for the Seahawks offensive line as they prepare to face a tough defensive scheme.

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Seattle needs this win to stay within striking distance of the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West standings. A loss could widen the gap in a competitive division. Conversely, a victory for the Bears would pull them within a half-game of the Minnesota Vikings in the highly competitive NFC North, keeping their playoff hopes firmly alive.

Injuries will play a crucial role in this matchup. Seattle is dealing with significant roster issues, with Rashid Shaheed and Charles Cross ruled out. Uchenna Nwosu is also listed as unlikely to play. However, the team will welcome Zach Charbonnet for his season debut and Jadarian Price for the first time in a month.

The Bears also face injury setbacks. Kyle Monangai is unavailable, weakening the running game alongside D Andre Swift. Tight end Cole Kmet will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a severe knee injury. These absences force both coaching staffs to adjust their game plans significantly.

The tactical battle between head coaches Mike Macdonald and Ben Johnson promises to be a fascinating stylistic clash. Macdonald's defense must contain the dynamic Bears offense, while Johnson's unit aims to exploit the Seahawks secondary. The matchup between Sam Darnold and Dennis Allen's aggressively blitzing defense will likely dictate the flow of the game.

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Key individual matchups include Luther Burden II and Rome Odunze facing the Seahawks defensive backfield. Jaxon Smith-Njigba will look to exploit a struggling Bears secondary. These one-on-one battles could determine the outcome of this primetime game.

Eli and Peyton Manning will host the ManningCast with special guests Brian Urlacher, Ken Jennings, and Richard Sherman. Their analysis will provide deeper insight into the strategic nuances of this contest. Fans can stream the game via live TV services, with DIRECTV MySports offering access to ESPN and ABC.

The previous meeting between these teams was a defensive struggle that ended in a 6-3 score. This game is expected to be far more offensive-minded and entertaining. Both teams possess the firepower to score, setting the stage for an exciting night of football in Seattle.

As defending Super Bowl champions, the Seahawks face pressure to maintain their status as elite contenders. The Bears are eager to make a statement on the road. This midseason test will serve as a major benchmark for both franchises as they navigate the final stretch of the regular season.