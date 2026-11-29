All the details you need on how to watch Seahawks vs. 49ers Week 12 rematch in Santa Clara!

The Seattle Seahawks are back in action against a familiar foe, one who’s looking for sweet revenge by dealing them a huge blow to their postseason chances.

It’s been an outstanding season for the San Francisco 49ers , who have a stranglehold of the NFC West division. , and now the highly anticipated rematch is here in Week 12 in Santa Clara. Seattle won the NFC West and Super Bowl in Santa Clara in 2026, so Mike Macdonald’s team is no stranger to winning big games in Northern California. Quarterback Sam Darnold is back for the Seahawks after missing two games due to quad and rib injuries.

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In a plot twist, the. In comes Mac Jones for his first ever start against the Seahawks. Jones went 5-3 last year for Purdy and looks to be very comfortable in this offense. One thing to watch out for is the weather.