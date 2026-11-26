How to Watch Purdue vs. Oklahoma in the Fort Myers Tip-Off With TV, Radio, Stats & Preview
The Boilermakers are trying to redeem themselves after losing to DePaul in their first game of the Fort Myers Tip-Off. How will they perform against Oklahoma?
Nov 24, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Caden Pierce dunks the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connecton the opening day of the Fort Myers Tip-Off, Purdue is hoping to head back to West Lafayette on a positive note.
The Boilermakers will play Oklahoma in the second game of the event, eager to get back into the win column. Both Purdue and Oklahoma lost their first games of the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Tuesday. So, someone will be headed back to their campus without a win from this year's event.
| 96.5 FM WAZY , 100.9 FM WKJG , 1260 AM WNDE , 99.5 FM WFNB , 1450 AM WXVW | SiriusXM Channel 257Feb 18, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Porter Moser. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectand passer through the early portion of the season. He's averaging 16.8 points, 6.0 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.
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