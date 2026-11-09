How to Watch Purdue vs. Illinois State With TV, Radio, Stats & Preview

Purdue is still searching for its first win of the season, hosting Illinois State at Mackey Arena on Monday night. Here's what you need to know for the game.

after suffering losses to No. 15 Gonzaga and Valparaiso in the first week of the year. Now, a skilled and experienced Illinois State team walks into Mackey Arena hoping to hand them another loss.

Can the Boilers finally get a tally in the win column? They'll need to have a much better performance on Monday than they did in their first two games, especially shooting from behind the three-point line. Mar 7, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard C.J. Cox huddles with his teammates.

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| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect| 96.5 FM WAZY , 100.9 FM WKJG , 1260 AM WNDE , 99.5 FM WFNB , 1450 AM WXVW | SiriusXM Channel 271Illinois State forward Chase Walker and guard Mason Klabo attempt to stop Auburn forward Filip Jović . | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect, averaging 23 points per game. He dropped 30 in the season-opening loss to St. Mary's, trying to will the Redbirds to a victory.

Kinziger is shooting 68.8% from three-point range early this year. He's also a former All-MVC second-team selection . — Walker was a first-team All-MVC selection last year after averaging 13.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He's a strong scorer and good rebounder for Illinois State, bringing good size and physicality into the post.

Walker scored 11 points and grabbed five boards in the team's win over Central State. — Perhaps Illinois State's most consistent player in the first two games this season. Messina-Moore scored 16 points in the opener and had 18 in the second game. He is averaging 17 points. 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game to start the year.

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— A freshman, Allen really popped in Illinois State's win over Central State. He scored 18 points and was 7-of-7 from the floor. He struggled in his first game against St. Mary's, scoring just two points, but he did grab five rebounds and dish out a pair of assists. — Klabo is a good passer, accounting for three assists in each of Illinois State's first two games.

He scored 12 points against St. Mary's and followed it up with a six-point outing against Central State. — Jacobsen has taken a massive leap from last season and is averaging 25.0 points and 8.5 rebounds per game for the Boilermakers. He's been a dominant force inside through Purdue's first two games, shooting 75% from the field and connecting on 82.4% of his free-throw attempts. It's early, but he's playing at an All-Big Ten level.

— The junior guard has struggled shooting the basketball, but he's still Purdue's second-leading scorer, averaging 12 points per game. Although it came in a loss, Cox tried to will the Boilers to a victory over Valparaiso, scoring 13 points, collecting 12 rebounds and dishing out four assists.

— A redshirt freshman, West has struggled in his first two games at Purdue, but he's been the one that Matt Painter has rolled with down the stretch in games against Gonzaga and Valpo. He's a fearless guard, but needs to start knocking down some shots from the perimeter. West is averaging 8.5 points per contest but is shooting only 33%. — Harris has done some positive things in the first two games.

His overall game has improved from last season, which can also be attributed to playing more minutes. In two contests this season, the junior is averaging 9.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists. — Pierce has provided a punch on the glass from the four spot this season. He's averaging 6.5 rebounds per contest, as well as 4.5 points and 2.0 assists.

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The former Ivy League Player of the Year also provides an experienced voice and a calming presence to this team. The three-point shooting has been a major storyline through Purdue's first two regular-season games. The Boilers are shooting 20% from long range, an atrocious number for a team that was expected to rely heavily on it this season. Has it just been a few poor outings?

Or is three-point shooting going to be a season-long issue? On the other side, Illinois State enters Mackey Arena shooting at a ridiculous clip from behind the arc. The Redbirds have shot 51% from three, making 29-of-57 attempts. Purdue needs knock down their own shots and try to run the Redbirds off the three-point line.

Neither Gonzaga nor Valparaiso had a legitimate counter to Jacobsen in the first two games. The 7-foot-4 center has been dominant in the post, scoring 22 points in the opener and dropping 28 in Friday's loss to Valparaiso. He's also done an excellent job at converting on his free-throw attempts. Does Illinois State have an answer?

Will it try to double- or triple-team him to get the ball out of his hands and force the Boilers to knock down threes? Can the Redbirds get him into foul trouble? Those will be a few things to watch Monday night. We're only two games into the 2026-27 season, so it's way too early to press the panic button.

But it will be interesting to see if Painter changes anything up after some tough performances in the first two games. Will we see a different starting lineup? What do the rotations look like? Perhaps most interesting; who will be on the floor at the end of the game if the Boilers find themselves in another tight battle late?

Dustin Schutte is the publisher of Purdue Boilermakers on SI and has spent more than a decade working in sports journalism. His career began in 2013, when he covered Big Ten football. He remained in that role for eight years before working at On SI to cover the Boilermakers. Dustin graduated from Manchester University in Indiana in 2010, where he played for the men's tennis team.