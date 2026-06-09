How to Watch, Probable Starters for Braves vs White Sox

The Atlanta Braves are set for an interleague battle on the Southside, and here's what you need to know

are bound for the Southside of Chicago this week, taking on the White Sox for a three-game series. It's the only time they'll face this opponent this year, and it's one of two trips they'll make to the city this season.

Consider this to be your TV guide for the weeknights. Here is everything that you need to know for this series, including how to watch it and who is expected to be on the mound to start each game.

Tuesday, June 8, 7:40 p.m. EDT: BravesVision, GrayTV, Chicago Sports NetworkThursday, June 10, 7:40 p.m. EDT: BravesVision, Chicago Sports Network BravesVision is available on Spectrum , Xfinity , U-Verse , DirecTV , Fubo and a variety of smaller cable companies. Every game is available through BravesVision, but the series opener can be watched over-the-air on Gray TV stations across the Braves TV market.

In the Atlanta area, it's on Atlanta News First . Tuesday, June 8, 7:40 p.m. EDT: Grant Holmes vs Erick Fedde Thursday, June 10, 7:40 p.m. EDT: Martín Pérez 4-3, 3.02 ERA) vs TBD Chris Sale and Martín Pérez will face their former teams when they take the mound this week. While Pérez was there for just last season, Sale has a deep history there.

During his seven seasons on the south side of Chicago, he made five of his nine All-Star teams and received Cy Young votes each of those seasons as well. He led the American League in strikeouts in 2015, and he was the leader in complete games twice . White Sox Erick Fedde made a handful of appearances for the Braves last season as they were in the hunt for starting pitching options.

He had an ERA of 8.10 in five appearances, four starts. Hurston Waldrep has made another rehab assignment start this week, again down at the complex. He pitched two innings again, allowing an earned run on two hits and three walks while striking out four. The right-hander is stretched out to 40 pitches so far.

Michael Harris II has had one plate appearance since he left Friday's game early due to back tightness. He has been out of the lineup twice, but he's appeared as a pinch hitter. When he did come off the bench, he delivered a game-winning three-run double to lift the Braves to a 3-2 win and sweep of the Pirates. Harrison Smajovits is a reporter covering the Atlanta Braves and the Florida Gators.

He also covers the Tampa Bay Lightning for The Hockey Writers. He has two degrees from the University of Florida: a bachelor's in Telecommunication and a master's in Sport Management. When he's not writing, Harrison is usually listening to his Beatles records or getting out of the house with friends.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bryant Park added to watch party locations for Knicks Game 3: Here's where to watchThe Knicks are bringing a 2–0 NBA Finals lead back home to Madison Square Garden on Monday night, but fans looking to rally outside the arena will need to head a few blocks east.

Read more »

Last Night In Baseball: Braves Sweep Pirates And Extend MLB Wins LeadThe Braves remind everyone they're for real, the Brewers dropped 10 extra-base hits on the Rockies, a pair of 5-hit games, Jazz Chisholm borrows Aaron Judge's power and more from Sunday's MLB action.

Read more »

Nationals vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, June 8The San Francisco Giants are trying to find some momentum, going 4-1 in their last five games. They'll look to continue that level of play this week when they f

Read more »

Knicks watch parties: Where to watch Game 2 of NBA Finals in NYCYou won’t be able to get anywhere near Madison Square Garden starting Monday afternoon. Not even on foot, with Donald Trump becoming the first sitting president to attend an NBA Finals game. So. Where will you be? With MSG off-limits, the city added an alternative watch party for Knicks Game 3 in Bryant Park.

Read more »