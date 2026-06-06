How to Watch Portugal vs. Chile on TV, Live Stream

A talented Portuguese roster begins its World Cup preparations with a friendly against Chile.

A potentially historic summer for Portugal begins in Lisbon, as Roberto Martínez’s side face Chile in a pre-World Cup friendly on Saturday evening. The one-time European champions boast a roster capable of conquering the soccer world in North America, with Cristiano Ronaldo, a domestic champion once more, still leading the way heading into his sixth World Cup.

The Iberians claimed UEFA Nations League glory last year and have lost just one of their previous 13 games, qualifying for the upcoming tournament with relative ease. However, success on the biggest stages has so far eluded this mightily talented crop of players since Éder struck at the Stade de France 10 years ago.

Portugal is facing a Chile outfit that’s suffered quite the fall from grace over the past decade, with the 2015 and 2016 Copa América champions missing their third World Cup in succession after finishing bottom of the CONMEBOL qualifying group. : 6:45 p.m. BST / 1:45 p.m. ET / 10:45 a.m. PTPortugal has lost just one of its previous 13 games. | Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images, there are an array of options to tune into Saturday’s friendly.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the action unfold onIn the U.K., viewers will have to pay a small fee to watch Portugal’s first World Cup warm-up game on Saturday. Plenty of nations have already flown out to North America in a bid to acclimatise to conditions, but Portugal won’t be heading across the Atlantic until after its warm-up games.

Nigeria visit the Portuguese capital on Wednesday for a friendly, a week out from Portugal’s opening game of the tournament against the DR Congo. Its first two games are in Houston, with the third, against Colombia, held in Miami. READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FCJames Cormack is a freelancer soccer writer for Sports Illustrated FC.

An expert on Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, he follows Italian and German soccer, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.





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