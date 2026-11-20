Percy’s journey is far from over.

After landing back on dry land at the end of Season 2, the characters of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” will have to face a huge new threat when the show returns for Season 3 on Nov. 20.the show’s blend of mythology and grounded, relatable relationship dynamics will continue to shine as Percy fights his way back to Annabeth after being separated at the end of Season 2.

Per the Season 3 synopsis, “Percy must forge some uneasy alliances, including with fellow demigod and forbidden child Thalia. Luckily, Grover is by his side as they undertake a perilous journey, encountering a new obstacle or foe at every turn. A prophecy warns that not all will survive the quest, but Percy has to free a goddess in chains and confront the Titan’s curse. ”“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Season 3 premieres on Nov. 20.

Also read The Odyssey Film Boosts Percy Jackson and the Olympians Viewership for Season 3

How to watch ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ for free “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” premieres on Disney+ and Hulu in just a few hours, so you’ll need a subscription to tune in. , which comes with a five-day free trial. After that, you’ll get 60+ channels for just $34.99/month . Walker Scobell returns as the titular Percy Jackson, the young demigod son of Poseidon.

Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri are also back as Percy’s best friends, Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood. Charlie Bushnell also reprises his role as Luke Castellan and Tamara Smart, as Thalia Grace, is a series regular this season after recurring in Season 2. The large ensemble cast is rounded out by returning guest stars including Lin-Manuel Miranda , Adam Copeland and Jason Mantzoukas .

Advertisement

Some new faces joining the cast this season include Levi Chrisopulos and Olive Abercrombie as young demigod siblings Nico and Bianca di Angelo; Dafne Keen as the goddess Artemis; David Costabile as Dr. Thorn; Kate McKinnon as Aphrodite; and Ming-Na Wen as Hera.

“Percy Jackson” will air over four weeks, marking a change from last season. Here’s when you can expect to see new episodes drop at 12 a.m. ET on Disney+. What book is ‘Percy Jackson’ Season 3 based on?all of your favorite reality TV shows and movies on each streaming service.

Not only does Angela test and compare the streaming services she writes about to ensure readers are getting the, but she’s also a superfan specializing in the intersection of shopping, tech, sports, celebrities and pop culture. Prior to joining The Post in 2023, she wrote about streaming and consumer tech at Insider ReviewsOur community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space.

Insults, profanity, incoherent, obscene or inflammatory language and threats of any kindUser accounts will/might be blocked if we notice:So, how can you be a power user? 'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions!