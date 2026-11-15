How to Watch Penn State Wrestling vs. Oklahoma: TV Channel, Top Matchups, Preview

The Nittany Lions visit the Sooners seeking their 88th consecutive victory.

Minnesota Golden Gophers Jore Volk wrestles Penn State Nittany Lions Luke Lilledahl in a 125-pound bout during the finals of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Bryce Jordan Center.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Penn State wrestling hits the road for a ranked match against the Oklahoma Sooners on Sunday in Norman. The top-ranked Nittany Lions visit the No. 13 Sooners for a non-conference match that is the second half of a home-and-home series.45-0 at the Bryce Jordan Center last season, beginning its run to a fifth straight NCAA team title.

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The Nittany Lions left State College on a charter flight Saturday, unaffected by the nationwide FAA ground stop that impacted other college sports teams. How to watch Penn State vs. Oklahoma wrestling Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Cael Sanderson watches his team wrestle the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Penn State-Oklahoma match underwent some minor schedule changes.

The Nittany Lions now will take on the Sooners at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma. The match is scheduled for a 7 p.m. ET start, an hour earlier than its original time, and can be streamed on ESPN+, ESPN's subscription streaming service. Penn State kicked off its 2025-26 season at the BJC with a 45-0 shutout over the Sooners, then ranked 22nd in the country, according to InterMat.

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The Nittany Lions scored bonus points in eight of the 10 bouts, including five technical falls and a pin. The shutout was the first of eight on the season for the Nittany Lions, who set a program record and tied a Big Ten record for most shutouts in a season. Penn State and Oklahoma are meeting for the 28th time since 1968. The Nittany Lions lead the series 15-11-1.

Penn State wrestler Masanosuke Ono lifts the championship trophy at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Rocket Arena. | Mark Wogenrich | Penn State on SIat Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions won nine bouts overall, eight with bonus points, including a season-opening fall from Shayne Van Ness at 149 pounds. Ono looked sharp early, scoring six first-period takedowns against Bloomsburg's Austin Pollard at 133 pounds.

Ono nearly secured the technical fall in the second, but Pollard evaded the takedown and responded with one of his own in the third period, as Ono scored a 20-9 major decision.

"He looked pretty dang good," Penn State coach Cael Sanderson told reporters in State College after the match. "That's his first folkstyle match ever in his life, so it's kinda fun to see him get out there and get it going. " Ono replaced Marcus Blaze at 133 pounds in Penn State's lineup, and Sanderson said that Blaze could make his season debut at 141 pounds Sunday at Oklahoma.

Blaze, who placed fourth at 133 at NCAA last season, is coming off a superb freestyle season.to earn a spot on the U.S. Senior World team and placed third at the World Championships at 61 kg. Sanderson had suggested that Blaze, who did not wrestle in Penn State's opener, would need time to make his lineup return. But after the Bloomsburg match, Sanderson said that Blaze could be in the lineup vs. the Sooners.

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Penn State's three returning NCAA champions all scored technical falls in their openers. Luke Lilledahl , Mitchell Mesenbrink and Josh Barr are ranked No. 1 nationally at their weight classes, Eight Penn State wrestlers are ranked in the top four nationally, including No. 2 Tyler Kasak at 157. Kasak, a two-time NCAA All-American, returned to Penn State's lineup after redshirting last season with an 8-1 victory over Bloomsburg's Michael Turi.

Oklahoma Sooners wrestling coach Roger Kish during a Bedlam wrestling dual between vs. the Oklahoma State Cowboys. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The 13th-ranked Sooners enter the match with a 2-0 record following wins over Northeastern State and Northern Colorado . Oklahoma's staff includes a familiar name in Mark Hall, a 2017 national champion at Penn State who is in his third year on the Sooners' staff.

Oklahoma has eight wrestlers ranked in the top 25, led by No. 7 Paddy Gallagher at 165 pounds. Gallagher transferred to Oklahoma from Ohio State, where he was an All-American at 165. Gallagher did not wrestle in Oklahoma's first two matches. If he does, he'll likely see Penn State's top-ranked PJ Duke in the highlight bout of the night.

At 133, Oklahoma's Isaiah Powe is 2-0 with a pair of technical falls, outscoring his first two opponents 36-5. Powe, ranked No. 15, will be the first major test for Ono on the freestyle stage. Another wrestler to watch is 11th-ranked Tyler Wells , who is 2-0 with a ranked win over Northern Colorado's Carter Schmidt. Mark Wogenrich is the editor and publisher of Penn State on SI, the site for Nittany Lions sports on the Sports Illustrated network.

He has covered Penn State sports for more than two decades across three coaching staffs, three Rose Bowls and one College Football Playoff appearance.