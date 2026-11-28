Notre Dame is one win away from returning to the College Football Playoff and earning a potential First Round bye. Everything about ND vs Syracuse here.

Notre Dame linebacker Jaylen Sneed celebrates during a NCAA football game against Southern Methodist University at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026 in South Bend.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectAwaiting Notre Dame is a Syracuse team that has a history of pulling upsets over top teams at home, including beating SMU when the Mustangs were ranked 19th nationally back on Halloween. Now the Orange need a win to reach bowl eligibility. Notre Dame looks to make it 10-3 all-time against the Orange, having won the last six meetings between the two programs, including last season's 70-7 drubbing in South Bend.

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Syracuse brings just a five-win team to Saturday's game but has been a bit of a pain to opponents. It had an upset victory at North Carolina earlier this season well as the home upset over SMU. It is coming off a loss to Boston College that nearly defies logic, having outgained the Eagles 530 yards to 399. Syracuse also avoided turning the ball over, but did commit 11 penalties for 85 yards in defeat.