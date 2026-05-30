How to Watch No. 9 WVU vs. Kentucky: Start Time, Channel + Odds

It was an eventful first day around the country on the first day of the NCAA Tournament, which included a whale of a game between Kentucky and Wake Forest in th

It was an eventful first day around the country on the first day of the NCAA Tournament, which included a whale of a game between Kentucky and Wake Forest in the Morgantown Regional.

The Wildcats erased a 3-0 lead to win 6-5 in the early afternoon, advancing to the winner's bracket. Meanwhile, for the hosts, it took a few innings to get going, but once the bats woke up, West Virginia had full control against the. No. 4 seed Binghamton. Chansen Cole was dealing, and the three-run shot by Ben Lumsden really got the crowd into it and created some cushion.

For the third time in the last four years, the Mountaineers and Wildcats will play in a regional tomorrow evening. The winner will move on to the regional final, while the loser will head to an elimination game against the winner of Wake Forest/Binghamton.

After being heavy favorites in the opener, things have tightened up quite a bit for the Mountaineers as they'll face a more talented team, one that is built very similarly to them, and one that is essentially playing with house money. WVU is still a considerable favorite, though at -195 on the moneyline. Kentucky is +150. As of Friday night, there is no run line or over/under available.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.





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