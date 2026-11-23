Another year, another season with Nebraska firmly a red state. Instead of Creighton's D.J. Sokol Arena hosting their annual rivalry with the Cornhuskers, the Bl

Allison Weidner is among the team leaders in assists and steals for Nebraska so far this season. | Kenny Larabee, KLINInstead of Creighton's D.J. Sokol Arena hosting their annual rivalry with the Cornhuskers, the Bluejays moved it out to Liberty First Credit Union in Ralston, but the end result didn't change.

Nebraska moved to 6-0 on the season, including their sixth consecutive double-digit victory in a 55-45 win over Creighton Sunday afternoon. Star point guard Britt Prince poured in a game-high 18 points while Allison Weidner added 11 in the effort. Despite being close throughout, a 3-point dagger from Prince with 2:51 left put NU up 51-41 for their largest lead of the contest.

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The Cornhuskers ground out the win, and part of that was winning the rebounding battle 43-29 as junior Amiah Hargrove led the defensive effort with six points, five rebounds, two blocks and one steal. The Bluejays couldn't get going offensively as CU shot 30.9 percent from the field as Nebraska held Creighton star Ava Zediker to just seven points. With conference play looming on the horizon, the Huskers face a Summit League foe before Thanksgiving.

Here's all you need to know. Kansas City head coach Candi Whitaker joins the Roos for a second tenure after she led the program from 2006-2012. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect80-96 at Kansas City; 264-256 as Head CoachPrevious Head Coach at North Alabama, Missouri Western , Texas TechCSU Bakersfield transfer Chrishawn Coleman joined UMKC over the offseason and leads the Roos with nearly 14 points per game.

| CSU Bakersfield AthleticsEmani Bennett | G | Sr. | Earned All-Summit League Honorable Mention honors last season as a junior and similar numbers so far this season, with over 11 points and nearly four rebounds per game. Elauni Bennett | G | Sr. | The twin sister to Emani, Elauni enjoyed a breakout junior season last year when she was named All-Summit League Second Team by averaging a career-high 12.7 points per game.

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Through seven games this season, she has averaged nine points per contest and a team-leading six rebounds. Chrishawn Coleman | G | Jr. | The junior guard spent her first two seasons at Cal State Bakersfield before joining Kansas City, where she leads the team in scoring through seven games with 13.7 points per contest. Micaela Carter | G | Sr. | Joined the Roos after spending a few seasons at Hofstra.

Ranks second on the team in scoring with over 12 points per contest while hitting a team-leading 16 3-pointers. Avery Hurst | G | Gr. | After three seasons split between Pittsburgh and Tennessee, the Knoxville native earned All-MVC Second Team honors last year at Belmont before joining the Roos. She's the last of four double-digit scorers for UMKC this season while grabbing over four rebounds.

Shiloh Kalenga | F | Fr. | The 6-foot-1 Swedish forward has started in three of the seven games this season, with over six points and four rebounds, while leading the team with nine blocks. Tierra Trotter | G | Graduated | The former UTRGV and Northwest CC transfer spent her final college season leading the Roos in assists while being one of three players to average double figures with 10 points per game.

Zaire Harrell | G | Graduated | The St. Louis native posted seven points with nearly six rebounds per contest while starting in all 30 of her appearances last season. Kelby Bannerman | F | Graduated | The Illinois native was a key reserve for the Roos last season by recording over six points and four rebounds per contest while leading the team with 26 blocks on the year.

Ending her fourth season in Kansas City with a 7-23 record, former head coach Dionnah Jackson-Durrett was dismissed in another disappointing season for the program that saw previous head coach Jacie Hoyt leverage her success into the top role at Oklahoma State. It didn't take long for the Roos to settle on their next leader, and it was a familiar name in Candi Whitaker.

She started her head coaching career at UMKC in 2006 at the age of 26 after serving as an assistant for the team. She posted 78 wins in her first tenure over six seasons, including two postseason appearances and a Summit League Championship finals appearance in 2011-2012. She was poached away by Texas Tech, but the success didn't follow her to Lubbock.

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After leaving the Red Raiders, Whitaker joined Missouri Western State as head coach and later led the program to the 2022 NCAA Division II Elite Eight. She rejoined the Division I ranks at North Alabama from 2024 to 2026 before returning to the place that started her career. Kansas City returning guard Elauni Bennett earned All-Summit League Second Team honors last year after averaging 12.7 PPG.

| Kansas City Athletics Fortunately for Whitaker, she was able to convince Roos leading scorers and twin sisters Emani and Elauni Bennett to return after each of them averaged double digits in 2025-2026. Kansas City saw the departure of three impact veterans in Tierra Trotter , Zaire Harrell and Kelby Bannerman as each exhausted their eligibility.

As a result, Whitaker put her efforts into the portal to replenish the roster. That starts with leading scorer Chrishawn Coleman, who spent her first couple of college seasons at CSU Bakersfield before joining UMKC, where she leads the team with 13.7 points per game. Hofstra transfer and teammate Micaela Carter is right there with over 12 points per contest while hitting a team-high 16 3-pointers so far this season.

Avery Hurst has Power Four experience by splitting her first few college seasons between Pittsburgh and Tennessee. She later joined Belmont, where she was an All-MVC Second Team pick before making her way to Kansas City. Plus, 6-foot-1 freshman forward and Sweden native Shiloh Kalenga has made an early impact with over six points and four rebounds per game while leading the Roos in blocks with nine.

It may take a few more seasons before the Roos return to what they were under Whitaker in her first tenure, but she has the track record and experience to be optimistic about the program's future. As far as their matchup with Nebraska, I expect the Cornhuskers to pull away for another commanding win to end November. Geoff Exstrom covers a variety of Nebraska sports and brings nearly a decade of experience writing in the Nebraska market.

Geoff is an award-winning writer and podcaster, serving in a variety of roles across his media career. Geoff is currently the Director of Communications, Broadcast and Media for the Omaha Supernovas, a professional volleyball team in Omaha, Nebraska where they hold the distinction of being No. 1 in the world in average pro volleyball attendance. Geoff holds a degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and spends his time watching F1 with his loving partner, Grisela and their four cats.